First responders are on scene of crash in northwest Omaha
First responders are on scene of a crash in northwest Omaha.
First responders are on scene of a crash in northwest Omaha.
It's probably not the way they wanted to spend their Christmas Eve.
Captain Igor Kshnyakin, co-pilot Aleksandr Kalyaninov and purser Hokuma Aliyeva lost their lives in the crash landing, while the other two flight attendants, Zulfugar Asadov and Aidan Rahimli, reportedly survived and were being treated in hospital on Thursday.View on euronews
Family members of a 78-year-old woman believed to have gotten lost in the fog while driving home in southwestern Manitoba on Christmas Day have had no luck in their search for her alongside Mounties, police say.Rita Anne Mawer, who goes by "Anne," told her family that she was leaving Brandon for her home near the community of Alexander, which is about 25 kilometres west, at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Manitoba RCMP said in a Thursday news release.Mawer is believed to have gotten lost in the fog in the are
Four people were taken to hospital in life-threatening condition after a robbery suspect was involved in a multi-vehicle crash Thursday morning, police say."We were called at around 9:30 a.m. ... for reports of a pharmacy robbery that occurred at Pharmasave Millrise, located at 15 Millrise Blvd. S.W.," investigators said."It is believed the suspect assaulted a pharmacist and fled the scene in a stolen vehicle."After locating the vehicle, officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the driv
An Azerbaijan plane crashed in Kazakhstan and killed 38 people on Wednesday.
The mom explained why sticking to the consequences of her daughter's action through the holiday was important to her
Jennifer Crumbley, who was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the shooting her son carried out at a Michigan high school, is asking to be released from prison as her appeal moves through the courts. Attorney Michael Dezsi argued in the new motion that Crumbley -- who was sentenced this year to 10 to 15 years in prison -- hasn't committed any crimes, isn't a danger to anyone and won't run away. Dezsi said that Crumbley should be allowed to post bond, which would let her leave the Women's Huron Valley Correctional Facility while promising to appear at court dates.
Brittany Zamora was sentenced to 20 years in prison for the sex abuse in 2019
Kazakh authorities say almost half the people on board the aircraft survived the deadly incident.
Giuliani pleads to federal judge to reject proposed sanctions in flurry of Christmas Eve court documents
Brianna Alvelo, 22, is being held without bail on attempted murder charges
At least eight L.A. County Sheriff's Department members have been sidelined amid a federal inquiry into an alleged coverup of a beating of a trans man, sources say.
The family of four appeared to celebrate with Scott's parents Jim and Joanne Scott
An Azerbaijani airliner with 67 people onboard crashed Wednesday near the Kazakhstani city of Aktau, killing 38 people and leaving 29 survivors, a Kazakh official said.
According to Azerbaijan Airlines, 37 passengers were Azerbaijani citizens. There were also 16 Russian nationals, six Kazakhstani and three Kyrgyzstani citizens.
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Finnish authorities detained a ship linked to neighboring Russia as they investigate whether it damaged a Baltic Sea power cable and several data cables, police said, in the latest incident involving disruption of key infrastructure in the region.
" 'Twas the night before Christmas," she wrote in the caption
Royal Christmas dinner: See what King Charles, Princess Kate, Prince William, Zara Tindall and more royals traditionally eat for breakfast, lunch and dinner on Christmas Day
A Christmas Eve visitor to a hospital chapel in a Thompson, Man. is in RCMP custody after he pointed a rifle at a doctor and shot a hole in a window, Mounties say.Just after 4 p.m. on Dec. 24, staff at Thompson General Hospital, a 79-bed health-care facility in Manitoba's sixth-largest city, called the RCMP about an unknown man in possession of a firearm inside the hospital's chapel.The suspect pointed a .22 calibre rifle at a doctor and discharged the gun through a window, said RCMP Sgt. Paul M
An inmate allegedly assaulted and killed a veteran corrections officer on Christmas Day at an Ohio prison, an attack authorities said was "beyond comprehension." Officer Andrew Lansing was attacked Wednesday at the Ross Correctional Institution (RCI) in Chillicothe, about 43 miles south of Columbus, according to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction. The inmate suspected of killing Lansing was not immediately identified by prison officials, who said he had been transferred to the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility, a maximum security prison in Lucasville, Ohio.