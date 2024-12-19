The first rule of Dull Men’s Club? Keep it dull

Brennig Jones, 68, a member of the Dull Men’s Club, enjoys little more than talking about spanners and sockets and how to best untangle Christmas tree lights

“I’m just about to change my coat,” says Brennig Jones, over the phone from his house in rural Nottinghamshire. “Then I’m going to put a log on the fire from my excellent log store I built last year, and perhaps walk the dogs.” He sighs contentedly. “It’s not exactly high-octane stuff.”

Jones, a 68-year-old author, is a phenomenally dull man, and proud of it. He delights in the quotidian. He enjoys little more than talking about spanners and sockets and how to best untangle Christmas tree lights. He has his dogs and his logs. He keeps his heart rate low and his expectations lower, and he is perfectly happy.

It’s not a competition – that’s far too exciting – but if anything, Matthew Reed, from Loughborough, is an even duller man. Reed is the co-founder, with his wife, Diane, of the Dull Men’s Club – UK Chapter, a Facebook group for, well, dull people in the UK.

A sample post gives a flavour of things. “When you receive a six digit text message code the probability of all the digits being different is about 15 per cent (more than one in seven) but in my experience this almost never happens. Clearly there is some kind of conspiracy going on somewhere,” one man wrote recently.

Another, this time with photo evidence: “Am I the only person to have noticed that cocktail sticks are shorter than ever? They used to stand across the glass, now they disappear into it.”

A third: “I have frozen a Tunnock’s tea cake. I wish to see if the centre will freeze.” That one also came with photographs and, of course, a follow-up. The centre of the Tunnock’s tea cake did not freeze.

Just shy of 55,000 people have joined Reed’s group since he created it a little over a year ago from an even larger, American Dull Men’s Club that started in a bar in the 1980s. That one has 1.5 million members.

Neither is strictly affiliated with James May & The Dull Men’s Club, the former Top Gear presenter’s documentary series about mundane pursuits, but nor are they disapproving.

For reasons to do with taste, tone and behaviour (Reed can explain, but it’s dull), many Britons were growing sick of the American original, so there was appetite for a splinter cell. It’s now thriving, and briefly rose to national attention recently when it was aroused by the story of the “smooth Mars bar” – a specimen of the confectionery icon, discovered by Aylesbury man Harry Seager, with no ripples.

Members of the Dull Men’s Club informed Seager that his Mars bar had clearly skipped a phase in production involving a machine called an “enrober”, which blows air to create the classic Mars texture on the roof of the bar.

Seager, who eventually won £2 compensation from Mars, did not need to know this – “it tasted the same,” he said, “it just was a lot thinner on top, that’s all” – but we’re all a little more informed now. And that is the Dull Men’s Club in essence.

To cope with demand, Reed, 59, made his group private in January, so that he and other admins, including Jones, can vet new joiners. There are some strict conditions of membership, including the usual “be friendly” guidelines you see on all groups, but also the less common edict of “Keep it dull”.

“Posts and comments that are not dull (that is, simple statements without a dull back story, jokes, memes, general moans and groans, pictures of your flash car etc) will be removed,” Reed’s rules state. “As will opinions/statements/questions/theories that are designed to (or are very likely to) provoke conflict/confrontation/argument – this includes posts/comments mentioning electric vehicles.”

Generally, the members – who are far from all male, despite the name – meet the brief with aplomb. This week somebody caused a stirringly slow debate by asking the gang whether they pull or push their black wheelie bin. A few months ago another man cut open a can of Boddingtons ale in order to see what its legendary widget looks like to the naked eye.

Mechanical quandaries, DIY obscurities, travel hacks and simply counting things – how many baked beans in a tin, how many Quality Street in a box, the colour distribution in a packet of Fruit Pastilles, whether you have received the same number of cocktail sausages as was advertised, the frequency of nobility titles in UK pub names – are all prime Dull Men’s Club fodder.

“So are retaining walls,” Jones says, who’s now whistling on an evening dog walk. “Sorry, I’m just saying that because I’m looking at a very dodgy retaining wall right now.”

Reed, who works for Loughborough University, believes “there’s a certain creativity towards posting something that’s dull but not boring. And there are some quite good philosophical posts on there as well. Recently somebody asked how we can possibly know that there are no two snowflakes or fingerprints the same. I thought, ‘Hmm, that’s interesting.’”

But not too interesting. They strictly prohibit that. “We’re still trying to keep it dull,” Jones says, “but every now and again something a bit exciting happens and we have to look critically at it.” He laughs, but he isn’t joking. “We have a recurring conversation about stacking the dishwasher, but that’s kind of not dull, as it’s a very exciting topic in my house.”

A group legend is a man called Chris Bater, who replies to every single post that ends in a question with the words “I don’t know”. To what are often staggeringly specific queries, that can be a very funny riposte. “Not everyone finds him funny but he’s an institution, he gets a lot of likes,” Reed says.

Matthew Reed and his wife Diane, co-founders of the Dull Men’s Club, have strict rules for joiners: ‘Posts and comments that are not dull (that is, simple statements without a dull back story, jokes, memes, general moans and groans etc) will be removed”

As somebody who writes a weekly column in The Telegraph Magazine that frequently pushes the editorial threshold on tedium, I am thrilled by the Dull Men’s Club’s popularity. Particularly delightful is the role pointless nostalgia plays, given I have a friend to whom I regularly text the words, “I tell you what you don’t see much anymore…”, followed by something I have recently realised you don’t see much anymore.

Recent highlights (my word) include giant orthopaedic shoes, those Securicor men with the long mullet-like helmets, urinal cakes, the TV presenter Jayne Middlemiss, and neck braces. (I have since read that Securicor hasn’t existed for decades. That explains that.) I rarely get a response to these observations other than to ask me to please stop messaging.

I’ve another friend (surprising, really) with whom I only really communicate via photographs of the weird vehicles you see at airports – those adorable little asymmetrical freaks that hurry about on the apron and taxiway, only doing one incredibly specific task, like towing a 737 or being a set of stairs.

For some reason, all airports seem to have different designs. This friend and I were ecstatic to discover our shared affection for them while at an overseas wedding a few years ago. Now, we send one another photos whenever we see one, winning unspoken points for the strangest. “Very nice”, would be a typically understated reply. Then months will pass before I might get one in return. I’ll send a thumbs up emoji in reply. It’s very dull. Anyway, back to Reed and Jones.

“The group feels gentle and safe, really. And people are just revelling in the little joys of life. How do you define dull? If people are deriving joy from the everyday, focusing on the present not the past, then who are we to dismiss that?” Reed says.

Modern self-care tends to focus on those things: being entirely present, glorying in the everyday, “sparking joy”. Some people pay to go on retreats in order to be guided in knitting and filling in colouring books and listening to birds. Dull Men get the same effect simply by making a point to research why some bollards have three stripes on them and others have two.

Or, as one man did recently, making a point to walk on a specific road near the Savoy hotel in London.

“And it’s a community who looks out for each other,” Reed says. “Last year, just before Christmas, a chap basically said, ‘Cards on the table, I’m a single dad, I’m really lonely, I hate this time of year, does anybody know who can help, or [of] any groups I can join?’ And the outpouring of support and love for that guy was unbelievable.

“There wasn’t one negative comment. Within an hour he had 60 or 70 suggestions for him. And that’s what we want to achieve. We have an everyday turnover of dull posts, but a community who are there for each other.”

The everyday dullness will forever be its raison d’être and its bread and butter. And Reed and Jones are clear on one thing: the anoraks of the UK will never run out of things to say. “My wife has been nodding sagaciously in apparent agreement at my every comment over the last few days,” one member wrote on the group last month.

“Or so I thought. I hadn’t realised that when a pair of varifocals are first used that there’s a certain amount of muscle-memory time required until the user knows the exact focus point. Nice delusion while it lasted.”

He’ll always have the Dull Men’s Club. I joined last week. I’m not expecting much, to be honest.