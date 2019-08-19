Bad News: We’re Going to Have to Wait a While for ‘Euphoria’ Season 2

From Cosmopolitan

Euphoria has been basically the only thing anyone’s been able to talk about since it premiered in June. The dark drama follows the life of Rue, a drug-addicted high school student who’s navigating friendships while trying to stay in recovery.



It stars every young actor you’re obsessed with right now: Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Barbie Ferreira, Maude Apatow, Hunter Schafer, and, duh, ZENDAYA.

The first season just finished, and people are already dying to know about the second. Here’s all the info we have so far.



Um, it’s officially happening!!

HBO confirmed today that the show has been renewed for season 2, which is major, major news. It announced the news on its social media channels.

And people are super pumped about it, naturally.

YAAAAAAAAAS pic.twitter.com/BJ0kD77Bib — hailey misses misha 🏳️🌈 186 (@WaywardHailey) July 11, 2019

It looks like Zendaya is returning.

The day the news originally broke, Zendaya tweeted to say how excited she was. She wrote, “Literally just got the call. Can’t say thank you enough for the support we’ve seen, wow....”

Now, that’s obviously not a confirmation she’ll return for season 2, but it definitely looks like she’s happy about it, which is a good sign.

Literally just got the call. Can’t say thank you enough for the support we’ve seen, wow... https://t.co/XJtdQaWaL9 — Zendaya (@Zendaya) July 11, 2019

Maude posted the news on her Instagram Story, so it looks like she’s excited too.

Photo credit: Maude Apatow More

And a bunch of cast members were commenting on the actual Instagram post, like Storm Reid (who plays Rue’s little sister), Hunter, Barbie, and Alexa Demie (who plays Maddy). Basically, people are pumped, but we don’t know for sure who will return.

We’re probably going to have to wait awhile.

In an interview with Hypebeast, Angus Cloud (who plays Fezco) revealed that they won’t start filming the next season until “sometime next year.” Guess it’s time to start rewatching.

We have no idea what the plot will be yet.

Because the first season isn’t over yet, it’s hard to figure out what the second season will even be about.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, a reporter asked Jacob what the deal is for season 2, and he said he had no idea. “I know nothing about season 2. When we were making season 1, I knew nothing about season 1,” he said. “We kind of just go for it. I mean, not that he’s holding back information or anything. We just finished season 1, so I’m good. I can wait.”

If we’re lucky, though, it’ll include more One Direction fanfic and Nate abs appearances. A girl can dream!

But Jacob says he’s down for whatever.

In that same interview, the reporter asked Jacob if he wants Nate to have a redemption arc in the new season.

“Whatever it is, I want him to have a life and I want it to be honest. I truly don’t have any qualms about which direction it goes. I mean, obviously, it would be a lovely story if he turned out to be a real sunflower and lit up the world. But I definitely want it to be just true and real to his experience and I want it to kind of make sense. And I’m not sure what that looks like.”

But for the most part...the cast is in the dark.

FYI, the stars of Euphoria probably don’t know much about what’s going to happen either. Javon Walton (Ashtray) told Hypebeast that they watch the show at the same time as the audience does. Great!

Story continues