First sentences expected for stirring up racial hatred following riots

Two men are set to be the first to face jail for stirring up racial hatred following widespread disorder across the country.

Tyler Kay, 26, and Jordan Parlour, 28, are due to be sentenced on Friday as more suspected rioters are scheduled to appear in court.

Parlour indicated he admitted posting on Facebook between August 1 and August 5 in connection with the nationwide violent disorder.

A number of people have already been jailed for their part in the nationwide riots (Police/CPS/PA)

The defendant, of Seacroft, Leeds, will appear at the city’s crown court after being remanded into custody on Tuesday.

Kay is due to appear at Northampton Crown Court charged with publishing written material which was threatening, abusive or insulting, intending thereby to stir up racial hatred.

His online posts are also connected to the widespread disorder, and he was previously remanded in custody.

Joining Parlour at Leeds Crown Court are Sameer Ali and Adnan Ghafoor who will be sentenced for the charge of affray, and Jordan Plain for racially aggravated harassment.

Four people also face jail at Newcastle Crown Court following violent disorder in Sunderland.

At Inner London Crown Court, Ozzie Cush will be sentenced for assaulting an emergency worker in Westminster on July 30.

Teesside Crown Court will see three Middlesbrough rioters and one Darlington rioter face prison sentences and in Sheffield, Kenzie Roughley, 18, will be sentenced for violent disorder outside a hotel housing asylum seekers in Rotherham.

Suspected rioters will also be appearing in magistrates courts across the country, including in Liverpool, Llandudno, South Tyneside and Wirral.

At least a dozen people were jailed on Thursday for their part in the riots of the past 10 days.

The Prime Minister said swift justice, including sentencing, has been a deterrent to more violent disorder.