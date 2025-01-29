First Sundance Deal Near As Neon Emerges From Bidding Battle Near Deal For ‘Together:’ The Dish

EXCLUSIVE: Neon has emerged from a days long bidding battle near a deal to acquire WW rights to Together, the Michael Shanks scripted and directed crowd pleaser that stars Dave Franco, Alison Brie and Damon Herriman.

The film premiered in the midnight section on January 26 at the Eccles Theater and WME Independent has been fielding the offers ever since. All the major buyers of indie fare were in the scrum.

The logline: With a move to the countryside already testing the limits of a couple’s relationship, a supernatural encounter begins an extreme transformation of their love, their lives, and their flesh.

The film is produced by Picturestart’s Erik Feig and Tango’s Lia Burman, along with Brie, Franco, Mike Cowan, and Andrew Mittman.

Despite the press decrying that Sundance is a failure — one insufferable attention-craving blowhard called it an “extinction event” — more deals will follow. Much of Hollywood burned to the ground, which somewhat explains the sluggish sales pace, but there are good movies at Sundance that will find homes, if not on the hasty schedule that some journalists seem to require.

What is on the minds of many Sundance stalwarts is that the festival has outgrown Park City. They shut traffic on Main Street, but that only made it snarl everywhere else. I’m hearing that Boulder, Colorado is likely going to be where Park City goes. Reps from the city came dangling what I hear was a big tax credit, and a plan to have a more centralized festival as is the case with Telluride, Toronto and Cannes. Stay tuned.

