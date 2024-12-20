First 'Superman' trailer shows off David Corenswet's new Man of Steel. Here's who's in the cast.

The first trailer for James Gunn's "Superman" shows off David Corenswet's hero.

It also introduces a handful of other heroes, villains, and monsters.

Here is the cast of the new DC movie and who they play.

It's been over a decade since audiences last saw a solo "Superman" movie in theaters, but director James Gunn has finally revealed the first trailer for his new DC reboot.

The film stars "Twisters" actor David Corenswet as the new version of the Man of Steel, as he takes over the role from Henry Cavill. The trailer starts with Superman crashing down in the snow before calling his dog, Krypto, for help.

It then introduces audiences to the new iteration of the DC Universe as Clark Kent balances his life as a young reporter at the Daily Planet and as a superhero. It puts some of the focus on his relationship with Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan) a fellow reporter, as well as Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult), a nefarious tech billionaire.

The action also sees Superman fighting a huge monster and a mysterious black-suited figure. Take a look below.

David Corenswet plays the new Superman, taking the mantle from Henry Cavill.

David Corenswet as Clark Kent and Superman. Warner Bros Pictures/DC Studios

Corenswet is known for his roles in "Pearl," "The Politician" and "Look Both Ways." He also starred in 2024's "Twisters" alongside Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones.

He told the "Manly Things (Sort Of)" podcast that he bulked up significantly for the role.

Corenswet said: "Getting to bulk up for 'Superman' was... I was looking for an excuse to really throw on some weight. I thought 210 was going to make me happy, but then I got up to 238... I wasn't 238 when we started shooting. 238 was my max."

He added: "It didn't feel great... I did it so quickly that my body just hadn't adjusted to the extra weight... But that was at the peak of my bulk, and then I slowly lost weight before we started shooting.

"I started shooting at about 228. I put on one of those sweatshirts, and I was like an XL or double XL, and I was like, 'I fill this out. This is amazing.' I didn't fit into any of my pants."

Rachel Brosnahan joins David as Lois Lane, Superman's love interest and colleague.

Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane in "Superman." Warner Bros. Pictures/DC Studios

Rachel Brosnahan plays Lois Lane, a determined reporter at the Daily Planet and the love interest of Superman/Kent.

The actor is known for her roles in "House of Cards" and "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," she reportedly beat actors like "Sex Education" star Emma Mackey, "Bridgerton" lead Phoebe Dynevor, and "Ready or Not" actor Samara Weaving.

In February, Brosnahan told Variety what drew her to the role, saying: "I have always loved Lois Lane. She's smart, ambitious, and can be funny. She knows she's the smartest person in the room more often than not."

Nicholas Hoult is on villain duties as Lex Luthor.

Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor in "Superman." Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images/Warner Bros. Pictures/DC Studios

British star Nicholas Hoult originally auditioned to play Superman in the film, but Gunn decided to cast him as the hero's archnemesis, Lex Luthor instead.

Hoult told The Hollywood Reporter that he enjoyed working with Gunn on getting Luthor right.

He said: "I was like, 'Oh, this is exciting where he imagines this character being, and hopefully I can bring the energy that he wants to what he's written on the page.' Yeah, you do want him to be imposing and dangerous. That's something about that character. Whenever you're playing the villain, I suppose you want people to feel that they are dangerous."

Nathan Fillion is playing Guy Gardner, one of the many Green Lantern superheroes in DC comics.

Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner in "Superman." Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Warner Bros. Pictures/DC Studios

Nathan Fillion voiced the Hal Jordan Green Lantern in several animated movies and starred in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" and "The Suicide Squad."

In "Superman," he's playing Guy Gardner, a hot-headed member of the Green Lantern Corps.

Isabela Merced will play another superhero called Hawkgirl.

Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl in "Superman." Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images/Warner Bros. Pictures/DC Studios

Isabela Merced is playing Hawkgirl, a hero with a complicated backstory involving reincarnation. She also appeared in the Sony Marvel movie "Madame Web" as another superhero, Anya Corazon, and had a very gross role in "Alien: Romulus."

Edi Gathegi will play Mr. Terrific, whose intelligence is said to rival Batman's.

Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific in "Superman." Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images/Warner Bros. Pictures/DC Studios

Edi Gathegi is playing Mr. Terrific, a tech genius who uses his inventions to fight injustice. The actor has also played a superhero before — Darwin in "X-Men: First Class."

Anthony Carrigan plays another new DC hero named Metamorpho.

Anthony Carrigan and his counterpart, Matamorpho. John Shearer / Getty Images / DC Universe Infinite

Carrigan can briefly be seen as Metamorpho toward the end of the trailer — although he's easily mistaken for another character, Brainiac, due to the alien-like design of his face.

But it is definitely Metamorpho due to his purple crystal shoulder that can be seen on the right of the screen.

The character is typically a hero in the comics, but this ominous shot might suggest he has a villainous role to play in the film.

Carrigan is best known for his role in "Barry" but he has played two supervillains in DC shows "Gotham" and "The Flash."

Krypto the Superdog as himself.

Krypto the Superdog in "Superman." Warner Bros. Pictures/DC Studios

Krypto the Superdog as himself. James Gunn previously told fans on Instagram that his version of the character was inspired by his rescue dog, Ozu.

He wrote: "Gosh, how difficult would life be if Ozu had superpowers?" - and thus Krypto came into the script & changed the shape of the story as Ozu was changing my life."

Read the original article on Business Insider