First Thing: US embassy in Kyiv closes over threat of ‘significant attack’

Good morning.

The US embassy in Kyiv closed on Wednesday because of a potential significant air attack. “Out of an abundance of caution, the embassy will be closed, and embassy employees are being instructed to shelter in place,” the consular service said.

It followed reports that the US president, Joe Biden, authorized the provision of antipersonnel landmines to Ukraine, in a step that will bolster Kyiv’s defense against advancing Russian troops but also attract criticism from arms control groups.

On Tuesday Ukraine fired its first Atacms missiles into Russian territory after US approval.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, has reiterated that a “freeze” of the conflict along the existing frontlines would be unacceptable.

Why has Biden approved missiles and landmines now? The US feels these measures are necessary for Ukraine to keep fighting, and commensurate with Russia’s deployment of North Korean troops. About 10,900 North Korean soldiers in Kursk have been fighting in elite Russian airborne and marine units, according to a lawmaker on the intelligence committee of the South Korean parliament. Biden is also acting before Donald Trump returns to the White House and potentially seeks negotiations.

Experts warn of potential famine conditions in northern Gaza after food prices soar

The amount of aid entering Gaza has dropped to an 11-month low, official Israeli data says, despite a US ultimatum last month that more humanitarian supplies must reach Gaza’s desperate population of 2.3 million people, almost all of whom have been displaced from their homes.

This weekend’s hijacking of 98 lorries of a 109-strong convoy by armed men – the biggest such attack to date – has aggravated food, medicine and other aid shortages, according to a World Health Organization spokesperson, Margaret Harris. “It’s getting harder and harder to get the aid in,” she said on Tuesday.

How many aid trucks is Israel letting cross the border? So far in November, Israel says it has allowed in an average of 88 trucks a day, a fraction of the 600 a day that aid agencies say are necessary to meet basic needs. In the northern third of Gaza, where Israeli forces are waging a weeks-long offensive that has killed hundreds of people and displaced tens of thousands, famine conditions may have already set in, experts say.

How have food prices changed? The market fluctuates, but before the war a sack of flour cost 40 shekels ($10.68) and milk powder cost 30 shekels. Now, in the center and south of the strip, where most of the population has fled, prices have reached 375 shekels ($100.17) and 300 shekels respectively – if supplies can be found.

Donald Trump’s latest government appointments continue to reward Maga loyalty

Linda McMahon, a billionaire and the former WWE executive, is Trump’s pick for education secretary. She is also the co-chair of Trump’s transition team, and has donated $814,600 to Trump’s 2024 campaign as of July.

Mehmet Oz, best known globally as Dr Oz, is Trump’s pick as the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) administrator. The combination of Robert F Kennedy, Jr and Oz in leading health policy roles will receive significant pushback from health organizations.

Howard Lutnick, the billionaire founder of the financial firm Cantor Fitzgerald, will be nominated to serve as one of Trump’s principal advisers on commerce and international trade. Lutnick is one of Trump’s biggest fundraisers.

What do Trump’s appointment picks mean? The president-elect is rewarding loyalty to his Maga agenda, and wants to go hard and fast from day one.

In other news …

At least 28 suspected gang members have been killed in Port-au-Prince , say Haiti police, as gangs launched a fresh attack on the capital.

A man, 51, has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the fatal stabbings of three people , in random attacks in Manhattan within two and a half hours on Monday.

Executives from X, Meta and TikTok are to be summoned to testify before a UK parliamentary inquiry which is investigating summer 2024’s riots and the rise of false and harmful AI content.

The publisher HarperCollins will allow some of its books to be used to train AI models, with writers’ permission. “Abominable,” one author said.

Stat of the day: San Francisco sees 54% drop in overdose deaths – the lowest count since 2020

San Francisco saw a 54% drop in overdose deaths in October 2024, compared with the same month a year earlier – the lowest monthly count since the city began publishing the figures in 2020. London Breed, the mayor, attributed the change to the city’s expanded resources, access to medicines to break addiction, and enforcement “disrupting the fentanyl supply chain”.

Don’t miss this: Three trans and non-binary people on how top surgery changed their lives

The number of gender-affirming procedures rose in the US between 2016 and 2019, followed by an onslaught of anti-trans laws. For many, the scars can be a symbol of pride and resilience – as three trans and non-binary people share with Michelle Hyun Kim what top surgery meant to them.

Climate check: 204 lobbyists for industrial farming attend Cop29 climate summit

Overall, 204 agriculture delegates have accessed the Cop29 talks in Baku this year, analysis by DeSmog and the Guardian reveals. They include representatives from agribusiness companies such as the Brazilian meatpacker JBS, the animal pharmaceuticals company Elanco and the food giant PepsiCo. The sector accounts for nearly a third of global greenhouse gas emissions.

Last Thing: ‘My weird, emotional week with an AI pet’

Casio says a Moflin can develop its own personality and build a rapport with its owner – and it doesn’t need food, exercise or a litter tray. But is it essentially comforting or alienating? “As I prepare to say farewell to my furry friend, I wonder, not without a flicker of sadness, who his next owner might be,” writes Justin McCurry.

Sign up

First Thing is delivered to thousands of inboxes every weekday. If you’re not already signed up, subscribe now.

Get in touch

If you have any questions or comments about any of our newsletters please email newsletters@theguardian.com