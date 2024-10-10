First-time lottery player wins $70M Lotto Max jackpot just days after newborn's arrival: 'My kids are going to have a much better life'

'The last few years have been a struggle,' said Kyle Murray of Iroquois Falls, Ont.

Jennifer Stuart-Flynn and Kyle Murray have dreams of a better life for their family following the monumental jackpot. (Courtesy: OLG).

Just days after bringing their newborn home, Jennifer Stuart-Flynn and Kyle Murray of Iroquois Falls, Ont., were hit with the shock of a lifetime — a $70 million Lotto Max jackpot win from the Aug. 20 draw. Although Murray had lived in Canada for years after moving from the U.S., it was his very first time playing the lottery.

“I’ve maybe bought five or six tickets my entire life," said Stuart-Flynn while claiming their win in Toronto. "This was his first time ever buying a lottery ticket."

It all started when Stuart-Flynn suggested Murray purchase a ticket after seeing on social media that the jackpot had climbed to $70 million. Murray was waiting near the Timmins airport to pick up his mother, who had come see to their newborn, after Stuart-Flynn had just completed a high-risk pregnancy a few days earlier.

"I got the ticket and put it on the fridge and kind of forgot about it until the next morning when social media posts from a friend told us that someone in the area won," said Murray.

Soon after, Stuart-Flynn heard that the jackpot-winning ticket was sold in the Timiskaming/Cochrane region.

“I was sitting at my table having cereal, scrolling through Facebook like everyone else, when my friend said, ‘Hey, check the tickets — the winner is in our area,’” she said. Curious, Stuart-Flynn decided to scan their ticket using the OLG App.

“I heard the ‘Winner/Gagnant’ win tone,” she said. “I was in shock and not processing what was happening, so I shut down the OLG App and reopened it. I checked the ticket again and heard the same thing. That’s when I called out to Kyle!”

Murray, who is in the financial technology industry and works from home, heard Stuart-Flynn call his name.

“I thought I heard ‘Winner/Gagnant’ coming from Jennifer’s phone in the kitchen, but I wasn’t completely focused on what she was saying until she yelled “I think we won!” said Murray.

“I looked at her phone and read ‘$70 million winner,’ but I was trying to figure out if it was displaying the maximum prize or if we actually won $70 million. I felt light-headed and that sensation ran through my whole body!”

Though overjoyed, the couple kept their news quiet, knowing how quickly word could spread in their small town.

“We had to be careful not to spill the beans throughout the entire dinner,” said Stuart-Flynn. “We are carefully considering what to do with the $70 million because it’s a lot of money and it comes with a lot of responsibility.”

As they celebrated their win in Toronto, the couple reflected on how life had changed in just a few short weeks.

“The last few years have been a struggle, and everything we did was to make a better life for the kids,” said Murray.

For Stuart-Flynn, it's simple: “I realize my kids are going to have a much better life than I had and that makes me the most emotional. They are set and won’t have to wonder or worry about anything anymore.”

With their newfound fortune, the couple is planning carefully. Stuart-Flynn’s first priority? Buying her sister a new house.

“My sister is the most kind, loving, and generous person in the world, so I want to make sure she is taken care of,” she said.

Next, Stuart-Flynn and Murray want to ensure that their children have a wonderful life, so they plan to make a special purchase. They dream of buying land to start a small farm, where their children can grow up surrounded by nature, with chickens and a highland cow.

“We hope it will be a place where the kids can have fun and will want to return to as they get older,” said Murray.

As they head on this incredible journey, the couple both agree, “We would not want anyone else by our side during this wild and unexpected experience.”

The $70 million winning Lotto Max ticket was purchased at the Esso on Algonquin Boulevard in Timmins, making Ontario’s sixth consecutive Lotto Max jackpot win this year. The winning numbers were: 2,11,12,21,24,38,39

Lotto Max, a nationwide game available to Canadians across all provinces and territories, offers players the chance to win big with draws every Tuesday and Friday. With a $5 per play cost, players can select their numbers or opt for a quick pick for their chance at joining the ranks of lucky winners.

If you're looking to take a break from gambling, self-exclusion programs can be effective tools. See here for resources that are available across Canada.