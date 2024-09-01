First-time mum worried as maternity unit closes

The stress of not knowing where she will give birth has tainted the process of becoming first time parents for Georgia Louise Edwards and fiancee Matthew Osborne [Georgia Louise Edwards]

A first-time expectant mother says she has been left "terrified" with no plan in place for where she will give birth as a maternity unit closes for refurbishment.

The maternity and neonatal sections of the Princess of Wales Hospital in Bridgend closed for 12 weeks from Monday "for urgent and essential improvement works".

Georgia Louise Edwards, from Maesteg, Bridgend county, said she found out about the closure on Facebook, and hospital staff were unable to give her answers on the alternative plan in place.

"I feel like I'm counting down to meet my son, but I'm also counting down to the panic of 'where will I go'," she said.

"I actually found out through Facebook, people I know had shared it, I didn't even find out through the hospital.

"It was really scary, I was terrified [and] in a complete panic."

The 24-year-old, whose son is due on 11 November, added: "I had to then wait for my midwife appointment, but the midwives didn't even know what was happening, they couldn't give me any answers.

"They said Swansea could be an option, or Merthyr, but they are all at least an hour away from me."

In a statement announcing the temporary closure, Cwm Taf Morgannwg said the £1m investments project "will ensure that we are able to continue to offer safe and effective care for our families".

It added: "If you, or a loved one, have a baby due during this period, you will have already discussed with your community midwife, and decided where your birth will take place."

Georgia Louise Edwards says she found out on Facebook that she would not be able to give birth at her local hospital [Georgia Louise Edwards]

Alternative hospitals include University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff, Singleton Hospital in Swansea, or Prince Charles Hospital in Merthyr Tydfil, with the health board asking people to confirm their choice by 36 weeks pregnant.

Ms Edwards said at a consultant appointment two weeks ago, the doctor told her he had only been told about eight weeks prior where he would be working during the temporary closure.

She said her ideal alternative choice would be to attend the Tirion Birth Centre at the Royal Glamorgan Hospital in Ynysmaerdy, Rhondda Cynon Taf, but that there were many criteria you had to meet to qualify for there, and they only had three beds available.

"I'm left with no plan in place at the moment. I've been told to pick a hospital and hope for the best. It's going to be a case of ringing round and seeing where has space while I’m in labour," she said.

"I'm going to be holding him in I think."

She added: "More of a formal plan needed to be in place, it needed to be a lot more organised."

She said her fiancee did not drive, so one of her parents would need to take her to the hospital and, as they may be working at the time, having to attend a hospital further away would add to the time it would take.

"At this point, I think I'm going to have to drive myself," she said.

Cwm Taf Morgannwg has been contacted for comment.