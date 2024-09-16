All the First Time Winners at the 2024 Emmys — and the Best Thing They Said About Their Big Wins

From Liza Colón-Zayas to Jodie Foster, these stars are celebrating a career milestone following the 2024 Emmy Awards

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Jodie Foster, Liza Colón-Zayas and Hiroyuki Sanada.

Sunday was a night of firsts at the 2024 Emmy Awards!

Among Emmy veterans like Jean Smart and Jeremy Allen White, this year's ceremony was filled with first-time winners who shared their gratitude from the stage at L.A.'s Peacock Theater.

From Lamorne Morris to Jodie Foster, hear how these stars celebrated their milestone moments.

Liza Colón-Zayas

ABC Liza Colón-Zayas

Liza Colón-Zayas was so surprised about her award for best supporting actress in a comedy that she admitted she hadn't written a speech — despite her husband's suggestion to do so.

"Thank you to my husband David Zayas, he told me to write a speech and I didn't, because I didn't think it would be possible," she explained. "How could I have thought it would be possible to be in the presence of Meryl Streep and Carol Burnett and Janelle and Sheryl Lee Ralph? I love you all. I revere you to the bottom of my heart."

Lamorne Morris

ABC Lamorne Morris

When Lamorne Morris took the stage to accept his award for outstanding supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie he was quick to thank his mom in his heartfelt — and comedic — speech.

"I want to thank God for allowing me to be here," he began. "I also want to thank God for my beautiful mother, who raised me. She’s been my biggest champion ever since, you know, I came out of, I dropped out of her — her butt. Whatever. I know where babies come from."

He later gave a shoutout to Robert Downey Jr., a fellow nominee, and shared that he has a poster of the Iron Man star in his home.

"I got a poster of you at my house. Please sign it, seriously," he added.

Elizabeth Debicki

ABC Elizabeth Debicki

In her second year in a row being nominated for her portrayal of Princess Diana on The Crown, Elizabeth Debicki took home the award for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series at Sunday's ceremony.

"Playing this part based on this unparalleled, incredible human being has been my great privilege. It has been a gift," she said. "Thank you so much."

Jessica Gunning

Kevin Winter/Getty Jessica Gunning

Sunday was a big night for the cast of Baby Reindeer, starting with Jessica Gunning winning the trophy for outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or movie.

"I've tried so many times to put into words what working on Baby Reindeer meant to me and I fail every time," Gunning said in part. "So I'm going to sing! No. No, I'll keep it simple and just say thank you for trusting me to be your Martha. I will never, ever forget her or you or this. It really means a lot."

Richard Gadd

ABC Richard Gadd

Baby Reindeer creator and star Richard Gadd — who wrote the show based on his own real-life experience — won both the award for outstanding writing in a limited series or movie category and outstanding actor in the same category.

As he took the stage to receive his second award, he said: "Ah, you're all crazy, honestly. Thank you so much, honestly. I wasn't expecting this one at all and I didn’t prepare. I mean, this is not ... Jon Hamm. I’m your biggest fan! And I told you for ages last night over and over again. Like, this is nothing in the world."

He then thanked his parents, admitting that leaving them out of his first speech was "a glaring omission."

"They're the best," he added.

Alan Cumming

Kevin Winter/Getty Alan Cumming

As the show's producer, Alan Cumming accepted The Traitors' first-ever Emmy on Sunday.

After thanking Peacock as well as the cast and crew, Cumming was sure to think his home country as well.

"I also want to thank Scotland, I owe it everything and it's such a beautiful costar," Cumming said.

He was also named outstanding host for a reality or reality competition program this year.

Jodie Foster

Leon Bennett/WireImage Jodie Foster

As Jodie Foster arrived on the stage to receive her very first Emmy award, she admitted it was "an incredibly emotional moment" and went on to thank everyone who made True Detective: Night Country possible including the Inupiaq and Inuit people of Northern Alaska.

"They just told us their stories and they allowed us to listen, and that was just a blessing," she said. "It was love, love, love and when you feel that, something amazing happens. It's deep and wonderful and it's older than this place in this time. That's just the message, which is love and work equals art."

Alex Edelman

Kevin Winter/Getty Alex Edelman

"Oh God, I'm going to cry in front of Carol Burnett, fantastic," comedian Alex Edelman joked as he took the stage to win the award for writing for a variety special.

He later thanked his friend and collaborator, Adam Brace, who died just before Edelman opened his show on Broadway.

"I got to make something really funny with me friend," he said. "So, I thank you so much for this. I really appreciate it."

Steven Zaillian

Leon Bennett/WireImage Steven Zaillian

"Making Ripley in Italy was its own reward, it was like a dream, I didn't need anything after that," Steven Zaillian said as he accepted the award for directing for a limited anthology series or movie. "I know the other directors, they know what I'm talking about. The work is its own reward. I still really appreciate this honor."

Hiroyuki Sanada

ABC Hiroyuki Sanada

Hiroyuki Sanada won two Emmys this year for his work both as an actor and producer in Shōgun. When accepting the award for outstanding actor in a drama series, Sanada said, "It was an East-meets-West dream project with respect. And Shōgun taught me that when people work together, we can make miracles. We can create a better future together. Thank you so much."

Anna Sawai

Kevin Winter/Getty Anna Sawai

Sanada's costar Anna Sawai was also honored for her performance in the FX series with the award for outstanding lead actress in a drama series.

"I was crying before my name was announced. I am a mess today," Sawai said in her speech, while also calling her character "the role of a lifetime."

Read the original article on People.