First trailer for Anne Hathaway's new movie inspired by Harry Styles

Prime Video has released a first trailer for The Idea of You, Anne Hathaway's new Harry Styles–inspired movie, ahead of its release in May.

Adapted from Robinne Lee's novel of the same name, the film follows a 40-year-old single mum who embarks on a second chance at love with a famous 24-year-old singer.

"When Solène (Hathaway) must step in to chaperone her teenage daughter's trip to the Coachella Music Festival after he ex bails at the last minute, she has a chance encounter with Hayes (Nicholas Galitzine), and there is an instant, undeniable spark," reads the official synopsis for the film.

"As they begin a whirlwind romance, it isn't long before Hayes' superstar status poses unavoidable challenges to their relationship, and Solène soon discovers that life in the glare of his spotlight might be more than she bargained for."

The heartfelt trailer sees the pair deepen their connection after meeting at Coachella, with their opposite worlds beginning to collide.

"What about what people will say?" Solène says as her relationship with the pop star grows stronger, to which Hayes replies, "I don't care what they say."

Directed by Michael Showalter, the film also stars Ella Rubin (Gossip Girl), Reid Scott (Veep), Annie Mumolo (Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar) and newcomers Viktor White, Raymond Cham, Jaiden Anthony and Dakota Adan.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, author Lee addressed the fact that her book was inspired by the One Direction megastar.

"[I] came across the face of a boy I'd never seen in a band I'd never paid attention to ... It was like art ... [And] he often dated older women, and so the seed was planted," she said.

The Idea of You premieres at SXSW on March 16 before heading to Prime Video on May 2.





