First triple-decker roundabout in North East nears completion

The first triple-decker roundabout in the North East is nearing completion.

Highways England has revealed the £75m scheme to ease congestion and improve safety on the A19 is now 80% complete.

The North Tyneside project has seen enough soil to fill 32 Olympic-sized swimming pools removed to create an underpass, through which the A19 will now run.

The Silverlink roundabout will remain above, while the A1058 Coast Road will continue to run on top of the junction.

More than 35,000 vehicles are expected to use the new road each day once it opens in March next year.

The project was first announced in 2016, with Highways England revealing it was at 70% completion in May this year.

Further progress has since been made at the site.

Highways England assistant project manager Steven Cox said: "You can really see the junction starting to take shape with the three layers and it's fantastic that we are now entering the final stages.

"Work to remove the 80,000 cubic metres of soil has now been completed and this marks yet another major milestone on this vital scheme.

"We have six months left on site and we will be pulling out all the stops to ensure this scheme is completed on time."

Triple-decker roundabouts already exist on UK motorways and major A roads, including the M25 junctions with the A2 and A3.