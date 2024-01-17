First Turkish astronaut set for ISS mission, carrying Erdogan's space ambitions

When Turkey's first astronaut blasts off for the International Space Station (ISS) this week, he will embody his country's pride and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's grand geopolitical ambitions.

Alper Gezeravci, a 43-year-old fighter pilot and colonel in Turkey's air force, was due to take off Wednesday from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida for a two-week mission.

But lift-off was delayed by 24 hours until Thursday evening (2149 GMT) "to carry out technical checks", Turkey's Industry Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacir said from Florida, where he is leading an official Turkish delegation.

Gezeravci will be joining Swedish, Italian and Spanish astronauts aboard a shuttle provided by the private Axiom Space company, which will be conducting its third flight under a partnership with NASA.

Erdogan has displayed a keen interest in the mission, which comes against the backdrop of a raging economic crisis at home and signs – despite his best efforts – of the Turkish leader's limited influence on world events, including the wars in Gaza and Ukraine.

'Stronger and assertive Turkey'

Erdogan presented Gezeravci to the Turkish public ahead of his re-election last year, calling the 21-year air force veteran a "heroic Turkish pilot".

"We see it as a new symbol of the growing, stronger and assertive Turkey," Erdogan said about the space mission on Tuesday.

