First UK black mayor 'cannot be celebrated enough'

Allan Minns spent nearly 40 years of his life in Thetford, marrying twice and having five children [Thetford Town Council]

The UK's first black mayor "cannot be celebrated enough" because of everything he achieved for his town, according to a heritage manager.

Allan Minns was twice elected the mayor of Thetford in Norfolk, between 1904 and 1906, serving as a councillor for more than 10 years.

Born in the Bahamas, he joined his brother Pembroke's medical practice in the town in 1885, as well as being the workhouse and cottage hospital doctor.

Katie Wright described his achievements as "for the town and the people", revolutionising medical practices, cleaning up its river, expanding its fire brigade - and creating a pavilion on the recreation ground.

The doctor (back row second left) joined his brother Pembroke and sister Ophelia (back row, fourth left) in the town and threw himself into local life, having many interests from horticulture and theatre to medical reform [Thetford Town Council]

According to the Thetford and Watton Times, news of his election would be “greeted with universal approval", said the town's Ancient House Museum.

Miss Wright, Thetford Town Council's heritage and events deputy manager, regularly brings school groups into its headquarters at the Guildhall, introducing them to Dr Minns' story.

"They're amazed and very surprised to discover his story and super shocked to think that Thetford had the first black mayor more than a century ago," she said.

Dr Minns was born in 1858, one of 10 children of John and Ophelia Minns. Their paternal grandfather, also John, had emigrated from England to the Bahamas and his partner Rosette was a freed slave from Africa.

Like his Pembroke, he studied medicine at Guy's Hospital in London, and on qualifying in 1884, he followed his older brother to Thetford, where he had been the doctor since 1862.

Miss Wright said: "Lots of doctors' practices were family businesses then and we know their sister Ophelia - who was also later elected to the town council - lived with them and later nursed Pembroke before his death in 1912."

Minns served as the medical officer of the Thetford Workhouse and can be seen standing top right with its staff [Ancient House Museum]

As the workhouse medic, Dr Minns introduced new measures to ensure better control of infectious diseases and more comfortable beds, as well as having a general practice in Whiteheart Street.

"My favourite thing is he wrote a book in 1888 called Fresh Air and Common Sense, on the link between nature, health and wellbeing," said Miss Wright, adding that he "can't be celebrated enough".

His story was largely forgotten and John Richard Archer was believed to be the first black UK mayor, elected in Battersea in 1914.

However, Frank Meers, from the Norfolk Record Office, rediscovered it in 2005, bringing it to wider notice.

Ancient House Museum has been telling Dr Minns' story since 2010.

Learning officer Melissa Hawker said: "He played a role in improving the lives of many people who lived in the town through improvements to drinking water, medical care in the workhouse, and ensuring reasonable train fares for all in Thetford to get to the seaside.

"We are honoured to share his story through talks, events, and schools' workshops along with the contributions made by his brother, his sister and his children."

He improved the lives of inmates introducing far more comfortable beds, as well as getting better control of infectious diseases [Thetford Town Council]

