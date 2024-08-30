First Warning Weather | Aug. 30

Latest Stories
Tornado threat in southern Ontario’s severe storm setup on Friday
Folks across southern Ontario will dodge severe storms as the long weekend kicks off on Friday
- USA TODAY
Storm tracker: National Hurricane Center watching 2 disturbances in Atlantic
The National Hurricane Center is tracking two tropical disturbances in the Atlantic, according to its latest advisory.
- The Weather Network - Video
Severe storm risk kicks off long weekend for parts of Ontario
Risk of severe thunderstorms with a non-zero chance of a tornado are possible late Friday into Saturday. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
- The Weather Network - Video
Thunderstorms head for southern Ontario, get the latest timing
A strong front will move across Ontario Friday bringing the risk of heavy rain, gusty winds and hail. The Weather Network's meteorologist Nicole Karkic has the latest timing.
- CNN
Watch plane struggle to land in typhoon
Japan has urged nearly four million people to evacuate from the path of Typhoon Shanshan, a dangerous slow-moving storm that made landfall on Japan’s southernmost main island Kyushu on Thursday.
- CNN
Japan urges 4 million to evacuate as lumbering Typhoon Shanshan threatens south with up to a meter of rain
Almost 4 million people in southern Japan were urged to evacuate as Typhoon Shanshan made landfall Thursday, leaving thousands of residents without power and lashing Kyushu island with hurricane-force winds, torrential rain and dangerous storm surges.
- CBC
Critics fear for wildlife as Site C reservoir fills in northeast B.C.
Activists and residents in B.C.'s Peace region say they fear for wildlife and farms as the large Site C reservoir began filling up with water on Sunday.The massive Site C project will generate hydroelectricity from a reservoir that is 83 kilometres long, being one of three power-generating dams in the northeast B.C. region that draws from the Peace River. Site C has long been controversial, especially given the potential impact to nearby First Nations, but its construction was approved by then-p
- The Canadian Press
Calgarians fail to meet water reduction targets for third consecutive day
CALGARY — Calgarians missed the mark for the third day in a row in the latest round of water rationing, and officials say it appears many residents are ignoring the ban by continuing to water their lawns.
- USA TODAY
Tropical storm tracker: Gilma expected to dissipate over the weekend
Tropical Storm Gilma is expected to dissipate near Kauai this weekend, the National Hurricane Center said Thursday. See maps tracking the storms.
- BBC
Millions told to evacuate as typhoon batters Japan
At least four people have died after the country was hit by one of its strongest typhoons in decades.
- The Canadian Press
Newborn rattlesnakes at a Colorado 'mega den' are making their live debut
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A “mega den” of hundreds of rattlesnakes in Colorado is getting even bigger now that late summer is here and babies are being born.
- CNN
Prehistoric sea cow was eaten by a croc and a shark, newly discovered fossil reveals
A fossil reveals how a now-extinct species of dugong was swimming in the sea about 15 million years ago when it was preyed upon by a crocodile and a tiger shark.
- The Weather Network
Storm risk, muggy heat persists for some southern Ontarians Wednesday
While the muggy heat relents for many southern Ontarians, it will persist in southwestern Ontario along with a renewed storm risk
- Miami Herald
Hurricane Center is tracking an Atlantic disturbance. Tropical depression could form soon
One tropical disturbance may see some slow development this weekend but has low chances of strengthening into a depression or storm over the next few days.
- The Weather Network
Nova Scotia shelter village opens in time for peak of hurricane season
Nova Scotia has purchased 200 shelters, just in time for the peak of hurricane season, and they're now being placed around the province to support people experiencing homelessness.
- The Canadian Press
A magnitude-5.2 quake hits the Greek island of Crete with no immediate reports of injuries, damage
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.2 struck off the southern Greek resort island of Crete on Wednesday, authorities said. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.
- The Canadian Press
Slow tropical storm dumps heavy rain around Tokyo after causing floods in southern Japan
TOKYO (AP) — A slow-moving tropical storm had a far-reaching impact in much of Japan on Friday, dumping heavy rain around Tokyo and flooding roads and riverside areas in the south.
- CBC
Orangutan briefly on loose outside outdoor habitat at Toronto Zoo
An orangutan got a taste of freedom when it ventured outside a new outdoor habitat at the Toronto Zoo on Thursday, and the area is now closed to guests and media until further notice, the zoo says.In a news release, the zoo said Kembali, a male orangutan, managed to access an area just outside its new outdoor habitat on Thursday evening. No one was injured and staff captured the animal without incident, the facility says.Staff cleared guests from the area quickly and returned Kembali to the habi
- Bloomberg
A Surprising Lull in Atlantic Hurricane Season Is Showing Signs of Ending
(Bloomberg) -- After a ferocious start to hurricane season, the Atlantic has gone eerily quiet just when nature usually delivers some of its most powerful storms. But signs are emerging that the respite is almost over. Most Read from BloombergTurkey Plans Istanbul Taxi Surge to Tackle ComplaintsIntergenerational Housing Could Help Older Adults Combat LonelinessAs Rural Hospitals Shutter Maternity Wards, Urban Ones FollowNazi Bunker’s Leafy Makeover Turns Ugly Past Into Urban EyecatcherA Loud War
- Bloomberg
Typhoon Shanshan Churns Over Japan, Dumping Heavy Rain
(Bloomberg) -- Typhoon Shanshan weakened to a tropical storm after hitting Japan’s southwestern island of Kyushu, with the government continuing to warn that landslides could be triggered by heavy rain as the weather system beats its way slowly across the country in the coming days. Most Read from BloombergDense Cities With Low Emissions Suffer Most From Air Pollution, Study FindsTurkey Plans Istanbul Taxi Surge to Tackle ComplaintsIntergenerational Housing Could Help Older Adults Combat Lonelin