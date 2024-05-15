Are the 'fish cops' policing the N.W.T.'s fishers in the right way?

Local Journalism Initiative
The meeting of the Great Slave Lake Advisory Committee, or GSLAC, wasn't supposed to take place virtually. That was a late change from an in-person gathering at the Hay River Legion after "safety concerns" were reported to the RCMP.

Comments left under a commercial fisher's post on Facebook – which involved a Fisheries and Oceans Canada officer – triggered the switch.

In an email seen by Cabin Radio, Fisheries and Oceans Canada told participants the department had been "actively monitoring" online posts leading up to the GSLAC meeting "that could pose a potential threat regarding ... safety and security."

The inability to meet in person is the latest example of divisions that surround the N.W.T.'s fishing industry, particularly between some of the fishers and the people who make the rules or run aspects of the industry. (Other examples include concerns about Hay River's new fish plant and frustration at the way N.W.T. fish are marketed and sold.)

Last week, commercial fisher Aaron Campbell shared on Facebook his account of an encounter with a DFO officer who, he said, appeared to try to intimidate him. (DFO is an abbreviation for Department of Fisheries and Oceans, another name for the same federal agency.)

In a short span of time, the post received more than a hundred comments. RCMP spokesperson Matt Halstead said the detachment in Hay River received a complaint about a Facebook comment thread that contained "some concerning statements" regarding DFO officers. The incident was resolved and no charges were laid.

Campbell said he was asked to delete the post in his interaction with the police. However, he refused to take it down and instead removed comments that he considered to be problematic.

As a new fisher, Campbell feels DFO officers use "intimidation tactics" toward commercial fishers. As an example, he alleges that last year one officer approached him "pretending to be a fish buyer," only later revealing his real job.

"He was actually there to give me, specifically, grief about dumping fish guts on the wharf. But I didn't know it was something that you weren't supposed to do, because I've seen other fishermen do it. So I just assumed that it was alright," he told Cabin Radio.

He alleges the officer said: "If you continue to dump your guts here, I will find you a spot on the lake and the spot that I pick for you, you will not like."

"He totally threatened me," said Campbell. "Why the hostility? What I don't understand, too, is that the government gave me money to fish – to start fishing – but now the government is trying to stop me from fishing." (The N.W.T. government has spent years actively incentivizing fishing as a career.)

Axel Rioux, a spokesperson for Fisheries and Oceans Canada, said the department has not received a formal complaint about any of its officers in the N.W.T.

In an email, Rioux said the department was aware of an online post that contained allegations regarding DFO officers.

"The department proactively reviewed the alleged incidents and is confident that the staff involved behaved in a professional and appropriate manner," the email read.

Regarding the GSLAC meeting, the department said it noticed "social media activity explicitly discussing violence against some of our staff in the Hay River area."

"DFO employees have the right to a safe workplace and a responsibility to take all available measures to ensure a safe environment when hosting meetings with the communities we serve. The information in regards to threats towards staff were forwarded to the RCMP for appropriate follow-up," the email continued.

Campbell says the comments made under his post were not intended to cause harm toward anyone. Though some statements were abrupt, he said, commenters were using the platform to vent and show solidarity with his experience.

The Tu Cho Fishers Cooperative represents the interests of Great Slave Lake fishers in many government or regulatory settings.

Tu Cho’s interim executive director, Jamie Linington, says fishers have repeatedly raised concerns similar to those brought forward by Campbell.

Once the GSLAC virtual meeting began, Linington addressed some of Campbell's concerns to an audience that included Fisheries and Oceans Canada officers, GNWT staff and other fishers.

Linington said some fishers have difficulty understanding the language used in logbooks used to track weight of collected fish, and minor errors get them in trouble. She said DFO officers often question fishers on matters they aren't aware of, creating confusion.

"We always have to tell our crew that if fish cops come, don't answer. Then sometimes they are like, 'I didn't know they were a fish cop and then when they said they were, I quit talking to them,'" Linington said.

"The thing that is really important and needs to be understood when looking at something like this is these are land-based people. They are not good with paperwork or numbers ... and the materials that DFO wants these guys to report on don't make sense to them."

Linington said the cost of not abiding by regulations is high and fishers get charged for what she termed "petty little infractions." She feels it is easy for fishers to make mistakes that are rarely overlooked, and the consequences discourage new entrants from stepping into the industry.

Getting the date or area wrong is a common mistake, she said, asserting that almost everyone she knows in the industry has received tickets – costing $100 up to thousands.

"You're supposed to put the commercial fishing licence number for every single person on your crew. You do that consecutively and one day, you don't, because your load of fish fell off the truck, or you didn't get in till 11 o'clock, or you're seasick. These are supposed to be done daily. Sometimes, guys have to be pulled in or rescued. Do you think they're going to do their logbook that night? Probably not. Then they get charged for it and it's all really petty, and it's not like that anywhere else."

Rioux, the Fisheries and Oceans Canada representative, said DFO's officers don't have the authority to suspend or revoke an individual's fishing licence.

"On a rare occasion an individual could have their commercial licence suspended by the courts, as a result of being charged and convicted of fishing violations," Rioux said in the email, adding this has not occurred in the territory within the past five years.

Despite this, Campbell said some Elders have expressed a fear of having their licence taken away and have felt intimidated when DFO officers interacted with them.

"I was fishing with an Elder and all of a sudden the DFO guys pull up. The Elder I was fishing with, he had his chest out, he was in a great mood – teaching us how to live off the land. And then when the DFO officer showed up, I've never seen a vibe change so fast in my life ... It was intimidating and awkward. You could tell he was intimidated," Campbell said.

"Could you imagine being asked for your licence and registration every single time you see a cop car? That's how it is with these guys. It's not like they drive by. No, they come into your business and they are intimidating."

Rioux said the department's Conservation and Protection program investigates commercial fishing violations. There are 550 fishery officers in the country who "have the difficult job of enforcing the Fisheries Act in very complex and evolving conditions."

"Their role is to monitor fishing activity to ensure compliance with the Fisheries Act objectively, professionally and with respect. On-water inspections, patrols and investigative follow-up with individuals involved in active cases are routine operations that occur all across the country," the department said.

"Officers will take a progressive approach, including education, issuing warnings and laying charges and, as always, using discretion as they take many situational factors into consideration."

Campbell believes that approach has been lacking since he started fishing last summer. He said it would be beneficial for Indigenous people to have authority to police the commercial fishing industry.

"I don't want to be a fisherman any more, the way they treated me. Why do I have to feel like that?" he said.

"Do we actually need DFOs to police us if there's no fishermen? It's not like back in the day when there were 70 boats on the water and everybody's taking, taking, and taking, right?

"But that's how these guys are making a living. It's the most honest way and they are criminalizing it."

Aastha Sethi, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Cabin Radio

