Advertisement
KATE MIDDLETON DIAGNOSIS:

Vote: Did the Princess of Wales owe it to the public to share her diagnosis?

Tell us what you think of the weeks-long speculation over the Royal's health

Fish Fry Friday: Our Lady of Good Counsel

WXYZ-Detroit Videos

During our final Fish Fry Friday of the Lenten season, Chief Meteorologist Dave Rexroth is in Plymouth at Our Lady of Good Counsel.