Fisher vs Babic: Start time, undercard and how to watch heavyweight fight tonight

Fireworks: Johnny Fisher vs Alen Babic in London should be anything but dull (Getty Images)

Johnny Fisher returns to the ring tonight against Alen Babic in what is likely to be an explosive 10-round heavyweight fight.

‘The Romford Bull’ is looking to keep his proud undefeated professional boxing streak alive against ‘The Savage’ as they clash at the Copper Box Arena in Stratford.

Fisher has chalked up 11 consecutive wins since turning professional in early 2021, with all but one of those victories coming via stoppage.

He kicked off 2024 with a typically emphatic first-round stoppage of Ukraine’s Dmytro Bezus in Las Vegas back in February, on the undercard of Conor Benn’s win over Peter Dobson at the Chelsea Ballroom at the Cosmopolitan.

The Briton now tests himself against Babic, the 12-1 Croatian fan favourite who was stunned in a first-round stoppage by Lukasz Rozanski in Poland last April to miss out on the WBC bridgerweight title.

He bounced back with a sixth-round stoppage of Steve Robinson on the Fabio Wardley-Frazer Clarke undercard at London’s O2 Arena in March.

Fisher vs Babic date, start time, venue and ring walks

Fisher vs Babic takes place on Saturday July 6, 2024 at the Copper Box Arena in London.

The main undercard is due to get underway at 7pm BST, with main event ring walks expected at approximately 10:30pm.

As ever, exact timings are subject to change on the night.

How to watch Fisher vs Babic

TV channel and live stream: Fisher vs Babic is being broadcast live this weekend via DAZN.

A subscription to the platform currently starts from £9.99 a month in the UK.

Fisher vs Babic fight card/undercard in full

Chief support on Saturday night comes from Watford’s Reece ‘Bomber’ Bellotti defending his British and Commonwealth super-featherweight titles against Levi Giles.

The Southern Area cruiserweight belt is on the line when John Hedges meets Lewis Oakford, with Maiseyrose Courtney looking to pick up the WBA International flyweight title against Jasmina Zapotoczna.

Johnny Fisher vs Alen Babic

Reece Bellotti vs Levi Giles

John Hedges vs Lewis Oakford

Maiseyrose Courtney vs Jasmina Zapotoczna

Giorgio Visioli vs Tampela Maharusi

Leli Buttigieg vs Jiri Hauke

Jimmy Sains vs Damien Lacoudray

Lewie Pochetty vs Amine Boucetta