Fishing boat run aground on Newfoundland's south coast

A fishing vessel called the Cape Cordell is run aground in Fortune, N.L. (Albert Harris/Facebook - image credit)

A fishing boat is run aground off the coast of Fortune on Newfoundland's south coast.

The vessell, called the Cape Cordell, is said to be carrying redfish, according to the town's mayor, Deanne Hickman.

Hickman told CBC News there was an unsuccessful attempt by local fisherman to release the vessel at around 6 a.m. NT Wednesday morning.

The boat is registered in Sydney, Nova Scotia and was built in 1988. It is about 19 metres long.

More to come.