Fishing clinic aims to get would-be anglers hooked

A free fishing clinic along the Ottawa River today is teaching would-be anglers how to get the perfect catch.

City councillors Catherine McKenney and Jeff Leiper, with the help of volunteers, are organizing the Beginner Shore Fishing Clinic at Remic Rapids near Tunney's Pasture.

The clinic runs between 5 and 7 p.m.

"The Ottawa River is rich in fish. There's 85 species here, and a lot of edible fish," volunteer Pat O'Brien told CBC Radio's In Town and Out Saturday.

"Fishing is an experience ... [to] get out there in the sun, relax, see the water, the ducks, the geese, the wildlife."

Remic Rapids is a "beautiful and wonderful place" to have that experience, the avid fisherman said — and it's also easily accessible by bike, car, or on foot.

"There's a tendency to take things for granted," O'Brien said. "People travel hundreds of miles to fly into lakes, or to fish in streams, [but] we have this wonderful resource here."

Giacomo Panico/CBC More

Inspires river protection

The fishing clinic provides participants with fishing rods and bait at no cost.

It's being held as the province is offering people in Ontario the opportunity to fish without a licence Saturday and next week, in an attempt to promote the activity.

O'Brien said that fishing inspires people to care for waterways.

"The more you become familiar with the wildlife along the river, the more you want to protect it," he said.