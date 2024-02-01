Fishing film festival marks start of salmon season

The start of the salmon season on the River Tweed is being marked with a new fishing film festival.

The two-day event is being staged in Kelso.

It includes a range of handpicked films curated by Fishing TV, the station for angling enthusiasts.

Organisers said they hoped it would highlight the river's fishing heritage as well as efforts to protect such a "valuable resource".

The River Tweed has been estimated to generate about £24m for the local economy and support hundreds of jobs.

The start of the salmon fishing season is always an important event for the area but this year will see the addition of the film festival at the Ednam House Hotel.

It starts on Thursday and culminates in a special showing of Mending The Line on Friday.

Among the other films being screened are Paul Young Hooked on Fishing and Our Wild Salmon.

Jamie Stewart, clerk to the River Tweed Commission, said it was important to celebrate the history of the river but also recognise its ongoing economic importance and efforts to safeguard its future.

Ed Burgass, commercial director at Fishing TV, said: "We’re delighted to be supporting the River Tweed Foundation and showcasing some of our fantastic fishing and conservation-related content at the film festival event."

He said Atlantic salmon were under "tremendous pressure" and the festival could help with work to protect the "amazing fish" for future generations.

Follow the BBC for the South of Scotland on X. Listen to news for the Scottish Borders on BBC Sounds.