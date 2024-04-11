Fitbit users say device froze up after update

The Canadian Press

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. is launching low-cost cellphone plans under its No Name brand, offering prepaid mobile sim cards for purchase at all No Frills locations across the country within the coming weeks. The company says its new No Name Mobile cellphone plans are powered by its PC Mobile carrier, which has been around since 2005 and runs on Bell Canada's network. “No Name Mobile is here to show Canadians that quality mobile plans don’t need to cost more," said Loblaw spokeswoman Catherine Thomas in an