Fitness instructor offers tips on how to get past 'Quitter's Day' in 2025
One trainer says one issue he sees every year is his trainees not being specific enough with what their goals are.
One trainer says one issue he sees every year is his trainees not being specific enough with what their goals are.
Former first lady Michelle Obama did not attend the state funeral Thursday for former President Jimmy Carter.
Mexico’s president has signaled to Donald Trump that she can play the regional renaming game, too. Claudia Sheinbaum chided Trump on Wednesday for claiming her nation was run by drug cartels and proposing that the Gulf of Mexico—as its been named since the 17th century—be renamed the “Gulf of America.” Sheinbaum brandished a massive map of North America from 1607 that labeled the continent as “América Mexicana,” or “Mexican America,” at a news conference. She then joked that maybe Mexico should
Former Trump White House adviser Steve Bannon complained about George W. Bush not shaking Donald Trump’s hand while the two attended the funeral of former President Jimmy Carter Thursday in Washington, D.C. On his War Room podcast, Bannon began by saying how poor a president Bush was. “Bush walks in. The worst president in the history of the country. They did this in a poll yesterday saying that in modern times—among modern presidents, I guess, from Jack Kennedy forward, or maybe Eisenhower forw
2025 is definitely off to a weird start.
President-elect Donald Trump’s eleventh-hour attempt to block his Friday sentencing in his New York hush-money case was rejected Thursday by the Supreme Court in a narrow 5-4 ruling. Justice Amy Coney Barrett, who was appointed by Trump to the high court in 2020, cast the deciding vote along with the court’s liberals and Chief Justice John Roberts. The president-elect filed an emergency request with the Supreme Court Wednesday hoping to delay his Jan. 10 sentencing, arguing that it would damage
"Star Wars" actor Mark Hamill was among the thousands who evacuated Los Angeles. Other stars, including Paris Hilton, Billy Crystal, and Rainn Wilson have lost their LA homes.
Trump Jr.’s visit occurred weeks after Trump re-ignited the calls for the U.S. to acquire Greenland
The victim confronted one of her assailants in court
Karen Pence remained seated and stared forward stoically as Donald and Melania Trump walked past her at Jimmy Carter’s funeral Thursday morning. The lack of a Trump greeting—which she later gave to George W. Bush and his wife, Laura—was quickly deemed a snub by many online. Democrats praised her for the decision, while some conservatives labeled her classless. Trump’s former VP Mike Pence, stood up to greet both Melania and the president-elect before they continued to their seats in the row in f
As a conservative populist poised to win power, Pierre Poilievre has drawn comparisons to Donald Trump - but he has a very Canadian story.
The married country singers first met the Carters on a Habitat for Humanity building project
How precisely Donald Trump could make good on his threat to annex Canada can be found in the U.S. Constitution. There is both potential and precedent in American history.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Vice President-elect JD Vance is resigning from his seat in the U.S. Senate, effective Friday.
The It-Brit is getting ready to host Love Island All Stars starting January 13 - see photos
President-elect Donald Trump’s repeated insistence that Canada should become the 51st state drew a rebuke from the leader of the U.S. neighbor’s MAGA-lite opposition leader Tuesday. Pierre Poilievre, the leader of Canada’s Conservative Party, asserted his is a “great and independent country” in a post on X. Inverting one of Trump’s favorite slogans, he said a government under his leadership would put “Canada First.” Poilievre is arguably the chief importer—sans tariffs—of MAGA-style politics to
The King sent well-wishes to his daughter-in-law, the Princess of Wales, on her 43rd birthday on 9 January
The actress said she is feeling "weird survivors guilt" amid the destruction of the Eaton fire
Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc said Wednesday that U.S. president-elect Donald Trump's assertions that Canada should become the 51st state should be taken seriously, after he initially dismissed them as a joke."The joke is over," LeBlanc told reporters in French."The president and his allies continue to repeat this — we know it's not going anywhere — but the fact that he's repeating it, it's not very constructive."WATCH | Cabinet ministers weigh in on Trump's threats to absorb Canada: LeBlanc
Zara Tindall is in Australia with her husband Mike and the daughter of Princess Anne was seen shopping in a blue backless dress.
The woman was eventually found by a Good Samaritan who called police, Ohio officers said