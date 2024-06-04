Fitness in the Parks begins 13th year of free, outdoor fitness classes
Independent Health and the YMCA are hosting free workout classes in parks around Western New York.
Independent Health and the YMCA are hosting free workout classes in parks around Western New York.
Some of the most popular workout moves aren't just ineffective, they can be dangerous.
There’s an urgent call from the Alberta Medical Association for the province to recruit more oncologists. Carolyn Kury de Castillo has the story on of an Alberta man who received a call to set up an appointment with a specialist three months after he was diagnosed, and two weeks before he died.
New science could enable humans to regrow teeth within six years. Discover the promising trials set to redefine dental restoration.
It took two years before a 50-year-old woman was diagnosed with a rare disorder that caused slurred speech, drowsiness and a high blood alcohol level.
In our exclusive interview with Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess tells how she, King Charles and Kate Middleton are supporting each other through cancer diagnoses
Laverock's parents, Rob and Nicole, previously said the actress had "undergone multiple extensive surgeries" and was currently on "life support" following her fall
Jemperli – also called dostarlimab – from GSK showed ‘unprecedented results’, the firm said, with no evidence of disease in all patients treated.
Sarah, Duchess of York speaks to HELLO! in an exclusive interview about about her experience of cancer, how she came through the toughest times and which Netflix show she would like to star in.
We're rapidly approaching peach season. Here's what nutrition experts want you to know about the fruit.
A Canadian task force said last week that it does not recommend regular breast cancer screening for women under 50 who are at average risk, disappointing some healthcare professionals who say it will lead to confusion across the country. Radiologist Dr. Jean Seely tells The National’s Ian Hanomansing that screening shouldn’t have a one-size-fits-all approach and should be widely available starting at 40.
Musician and actor Taylor Momsen is seemingly taking everything in stride after being bit by a bat while on stage in Spain last week.
Some people may not even realize they're dealing with a form of depression.
Researchers who study "SuperAgers" for a living share the key behaviors that can improve your life expectancy.
Former National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr. Anthony Fauci voluntarily testified about the government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
OTTAWA — The Liberals' pharmacare bill is headed to the Senate after passing third reading in the House of Commons. The bill was the result of careful and lengthy negotiations between the Liberals and the New Democrats as a key element of their political pact to prevent an early election. The legislation would see the federal government offer first-payer coverage of some contraceptive and diabetes medications, and sets the stage for a future full-fledged universal pharmacare program. It's not ye
The iconic ’80s fitness fad got a modern makeover and TikTok is super into it.
One could say the life of Ahnaleigh Simmonds is coming full circle.The 15-year-old African Nova Scotian was born with a life-threatening condition that has since pushed her to study medicine to one day help kids like her.Simmonds, who is originally from Dartmouth but now lives with her family in China, was born premature at the IWK Health Centre with gastroschisis, in which some of her gastrointestinal organs had grown outside of her body.She spent the first year of her life in hospital undergoi
Detailed data on Monday from the 157-patient trial showed that after two and a half years, melanoma patients that had received the cancer vaccine combination showed an overall survival rate of 96%, compared with 90.2% with Keytruda alone. About 75% of the patients on the vaccine combination had recurrence-free survival, compared with 55.6% on Keytruda alone.
In some cultures, sitting on the ground is common, but that tends not to be the case in the U.S. — should it be?
MIAMI (AP) — Basketball Hall of Famer Alonzo Mourning has told ESPN that he was diagnosed with prostate cancer and had his prostate removed earlier this year. Mourning, now an executive with the Miami Heat, said his prostate was removed in March and that he is now cancer-free. He told ESPN that he intends to now be an advocate for men to get regular blood tests as part of their screening for prostate issues. The American Cancer Society says prostate cancer is the second-most common type of cance