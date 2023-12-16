Fitzpatrick trophy finalists named

The Canadian Press

MONTREAL — Sidney Crosby had Mark Recchi as a mentor when he entered the NHL in 2005-06. On Wednesday night, Sid the Kid matched his former teammate on the all-time scoring list — and it won’t take long to pass him if the game was any indicator. Crosby put on a show with two goals and an assist as the Pittsburgh Penguins came back to defeat the Montreal Canadiens 4-3 in a never-ending 12-round shootout. "It goes by really quick,” said Crosby about his career. “To be in company with Recchs, havin