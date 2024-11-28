Five associates of Mohamed Fayed under investigation over sex abuse scandal

Mohamed Fayed had previously been investigated by the police over sex abuse allegations but no charges were brought - SHAUN CURRY/AFP

Scotland Yard is investigating more than five people on suspicion of assisting Mohamed Fayed in his alleged sexual abuse of dozens of women and girls.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed it had launched a criminal investigation to examine whether the former Harrods owner received help from “enablers”, including employees.

Police also revealed that 90 new victims had come forward to allege he had raped or sexually assaulted them, following the broadcast of a recent television documentary

Fayed, who died in August last year aged 94, is believed to have been a serial rapist who attacked dozens of women between 1977 and 2014.

In the years before his death, more than 20 victims came forward to report having been raped or sexually assaulted.

But despite several criminal investigations, he was never charged with any offence.

A 15-year-old is the youngest victim to come forward so far but there have been reports that Fayed sexually assaulted an 11-year-old girl at his Harrods store.

The majority of the crimes are understood to have taken place in London but there have also been reports of incidents in Surrey, where he lived, and France, where he also owned properties.

Scotland Yard and the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) have come under scrutiny over the failure to bring Fayed to justice in his lifetime.

It is understood that Fayed and a female associate were both arrested in 2013 by detectives investigating an alleged rape.

Files of evidence were passed to the CPS in 2015, but the following year prosecutors deemed that they did not pass the legal threshold to bring charges against either of them.

Seven years earlier, police had also sent a file of evidence on Fayed to prosecutors but no charges were brought.

On three other occasions, Scotland Yard asked prosecutors for early investigative advice following complaints against Fayed but the cases stalled.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct is investigating two complaints against the Met over its handling of allegations concerning Fayed.

As well as looking into the 90 new claims of sexual abuse detectives are reviewing all the previous investigations to identify any missed opportunities, with a review expected to report in the coming months.

Commander Stephen Clayman has urged any other victims to come forward - BBC

Commander Stephen Clayman said: “I recognise the bravery of every victim survivor who has come forward to share their experiences, often after years of silence.

“This investigation is about giving survivors a voice, despite the fact that Mohammed Fayed is no longer alive to face prosecution.

“However we are now pursuing any individuals suspected to have been complicit in his offending and we are committed to seeking justice.”

He added: “We are aware that past events may have impacted the public’s trust and confidence in our approach and we are determined to rebuild that trust by addressing these allegations with integrity and thoroughness.

“We encourage anyone who has information or was affected by Fayed’s actions to reach out to us. Your voice matters and we are here to listen and to help.”