Five-car crash closes one side of duel-carriageway

A crash involving five cars has led to the partial closure of a major duel-carriageway.

Nottinghamshire Police said they were called at 12:35 GMT to the A38 between Penny Emma Way and the junction close to Ashfield Fire Station in Sutton-in-Ashfield.

The injuries of those involved are not believed to be life-threatening or life-altering, the force added.

Ashfield Fire Station said they sent two appliances to the scene.

Emergency services are asking drivers to avoid the A38 southbound. Diversions are in place.

Nottinghamshire Police is urging anyone who may have witnessed the collision or believes they may have captured the incident on dashcam, to call 101.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on X, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk or via WhatsApp on 0808 100 2210.