Five children arrested after pensioner, 80, dies in Leicestershire park assault

Five children have been arrested on suspicion of murder over the death of an elderly man who was attacked while walking his dog in the park, police say.

The pensioner was “seriously assaulted” by a group of young people around 6.30pm on Sunday at Franklin Park in Braunstone Town, Leicestershire Police said.

They fled the scene before officers arrived, the force said. The man died in hospital from his injuries.

Five people, including two 14-year-olds and three people aged 12, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are being interviewed by police.

The attack happened close to the park entrance in Bramble Way. The man was wearing a black jumper and grey jogging bottoms at the time.

“Detectives are currently working to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and are speaking to residents in the area to gather as much information as possible,” police said.

As part of enquiries, they want to speak to anyone who was in the park or in the area of Bramble Way between 6pm and 6.45pm on Sunday evening.

Detective Inspector Emma Matts, senior investigating officer, said: “Sadly, following the death of the victim last night, this has now become a murder investigation.

“Officers are continuing to work at speed to establish the details of the attack and we have made a number of arrests as we continue to understand what has happened.

“We still need people who were in the area to come forward if they have seen anything or have any information which could assist. Were you in the area of Franklin Park or Bramble Way around 6.30pm on Sunday night? Did you see the attack itself? From the description given did you see the victim before the incident or possibly a group of young people leaving the area after?

“A scene preservation will remain in place at the park while our investigation progresses. Local officers are also in the area carrying out reassurance patrols and can speak to anyone in the local community who has concerns.”

The force said it will be making a voluntary referral to the police watchdog, the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC).