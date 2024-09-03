Children held over fatal attack on dog walker, 80

Matthew Bunn & Victoria Hicks - BBC News, Leicester and Gavin Bevis - BBC News, East Midlands
Five children have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of an 80-year-old man who was attacked in a park.

Bhim Kohli died in hospital after being assaulted while walking his dog at Franklin Park, in Braunstone Town, Leicestershire, on Sunday evening.

Leicestershire Police said a boy and a girl, both aged 14, and another boy and two girls aged 12, were in custody.

Officers have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Franklin Park cordon
Police say the man was attacked on Sunday evening [BBC]

People in the area have spoken of their disbelief and sadness about what happened in the park, which is next to a primary school.

On Tuesday it was busy with police vehicles, camera crews and reporters.

Later, some people arrived carrying flowers to leave as a tribute to Mr Kohli.

A neighbour of the victim, Deep Singh Kaila, 70, described the incident as "shocking".

He added: "He was a very nice guy. He was always there, working in the allotment. Everyone knows him."

Nick Brown, leader of Braunstone Town Council, said: "Everyone’s shocked by these events. It’s stunned the community.

"We’re trying to pull together to listen to what people have to got to say and support the family and friends.

"It’s a close knit community."

Police tape on a gate into a park with an officer in the background
A murder investigation was started after the man died on Monday night [BBC]

Police said the victim had been near the park's Bramble Way entrance at about 18:30 BST when he was seriously assaulted by a group of young people who left the scene before emergency services arrived.

Five children were detained following inquiries, the force said.

Due to prior police contact with the victim, the force will be making a voluntary referral to the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC), it added.

Detectives have been speaking to residents in the area and have appealed for anyone who was in the park on Sunday evening to come forward.

Emma Ghent
Emma Ghent said her husband walked their dog in the same park most days [BBC]

Nearby residents expressed their shock at hearing the news.

Julie March, 38, said: “It’s tragic; we can’t even comprehend how it happened.

“And it’s just on our doorstep."

Emma Ghent, 34, said: “From what we have heard, he lives so close to us, so it is literally on our doorstep.

“He walks his dog every day in the park, and we have a dog; my husband walks the dog in the park.

“It could have been him; he could have been there at the same time.

“It’s just horrible.”

Det Insp Emma Matts said officers were trying to establish the details of the attack.

“A scene preservation will remain in place at the park while our investigation progresses," she said.

"Local officers are also in the area carrying out reassurance patrols and can speak to anyone in the local community who has concerns.”

Officers have said they are particularly keen to speak to anyone who saw the victim before the assault or a group of young people leaving the area.

Additional reporting by: Dan Martin, Greig Watson and Ben Workman.

Follow BBC Leicester on Facebook, on X, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk or via WhatsApp on 0808 100 2210.

