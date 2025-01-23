The five crucial things that Charlotte needs to do to win The Traitors

It’s all getting very edgy in Ardross Castle. In a tense final week of backstabbing and betrayal, Thursday evening sees BBC hit The Traitors reach its penultimate episode.

Currently in the contest’s box seat is Charlotte Berman, newly crowned queen of the Traitors turret. Last night, the 32-year-old business director from Hampshire coldly ousted co-conspirator Minah Shannon to become the sole Traitor standing. She then recruited Freddie Fraser as a patsy to brutally throw under the bus and help her reach the final.

Master manipulator Charlotte is determined to steal the prize fund from beneath the Faithfuls’ noses in Friday’s dramatic denouement. What should be her master plan to secure victory? We outline the five key tactics she should deploy….

1. Stay ruthless to the end

She might only have taken up residence in the Traitors turret three episodes ago but Charlotte swiftly proved herself a stone-cold killer. As she said while gleefully committing murder: “I’m just getting warmed up.”

Her treachery so far has been exemplary. She won co-conspirator Minah’s total trust, while sneakily seeding rumours about her. Charlotte correctly read the room at last night’s Round Table and voted for Minah. A bold strategy which paid off, blind-siding her sidekick and sealing her exit. Charlotte even fluttered her eyelashes at Minah as she condemned her, maintaining her image as a sweet, blameless Faithful.

Charlotte showed there was no such thing as “the sisterhood”. She made a cunning recruitment in this year’s castle youngling, 20-year-old politics student Freddie, making him this year’s first male Traitor. She’s now planning to use the novice villain as her stool pigeon, positioning him to take the next fall.

She has exhibited a stony-hearted streak in the home stretch. Now Charlotte needs to keep her foot on her rivals’ throats. Take emotion out of it. Don’t be swayed by loyalty to confidante Freddie or her friend Francesca Rowan-Plowden. Two episodes from victory, Charlotte needs to use last year’s winning Traitor, Harry Clark, as her template – and not series one’s Wilf Webster, who faltered in the final.

Charlotte welcomes hapless Freddie as a new Traitor - Euan Cherry/BBC/Studio Lambert

2. Beware the Freddie fightback

Suspicion is already swirling around Freddie. The Faithful are convinced there must be a male Traitor. His name has come up regularly at Round Tables over the past fortnight. Charlotte sees him as a convenient sacrificial lamb who can be thrown to the Faithful and banished, helping her reach Friday’s final.

He might currently look lost in the Traitors’ Turret but it’s within Freddie’s power to bite back. Steered by Charlotte, the pair are now considering murdering Leanne Quigley. She has deliberately withheld the fact that Leanne has an immunity shield – a move which is widely seen as a masterstroke on social media. If Freddie follows her lead, and the Leanne kill then fails, all hell will break lose when she shows up at breakfast and the Faithful work out what’s happened. With Freddie and diplomat Alexander Dragonetti the only two who didn’t know about Leanne’s shield, they’ll be in the frame for the failed murder bid.

However, Freddie has the potential to put the pieces together. He could work out that Charlotte deceived him and dropped him in it. Freddie is smarter than he sometimes seems. Witness how he targeted Minah before anyone else. If he takes a break from soaping his six-pack in the shower and thinks, Freddie will remember who else kept mentioning Minah’s name, then backing away: it was Charlotte.

Freddie is close to Francesca, aka “Faithful Frankie”, and could join forces with her to take down his enemy. He naively said he has complete trust in Charlotte, despite just watching her backstab Minah. Charlotte must now avoid getting complacent like Minah did and beware Freddie doing the same to her.

3. Prepare for the Seer plot twist

Charlotte has been exhibiting next-level gameplay. She’s a lover of chess and accordingly, has been thinking several steps ahead. She’s making moves against Freddie and Alexander but now needs to plan for tonight’s mysterious twist. As host Claudia Winkleman teased: “One of you will win an extraordinary power that could turn the entire game on its head.”

A book titled “The Seer” was briefly glimpsed on the library shelf in Friday night’s episode, fuelling fan speculation. In party games like Werewolf, the loose inspiration for The Traitors, The Seer is a player who can uncover hidden roles and true identities. This powerful advantage could turn the tide towards the Faithfuls. The Seer can secretly confirm whether one other player is a Faithful or a Traitor, using that information to aid their teammates without making themselves the next target.

Next week on #TheTraitors there is a game changing twist… and this book made an appearance tonight.



In the game 'Werewolf'… "The Seer is arguably the most powerful and important Villager. The Seer targets a player, and the Moderator silently indicates whether that player is a… pic.twitter.com/27Vk5Us102 — sᴜᴘᴇʀ ᴛᴠ (@superTV247) January 18, 2025

As a parlour game fan, Charlotte might have predicted this. If the Seer targets her and finds out she’s a Traitor, she needs to take it in her stride, keep her cool, maintain her trustworthy image and instead accuse the Seer of trying to distract from their own treachery. Don’t fear the Seer. Deflect it back onto them.

4. Don’t drop the fake Welsh accent

It might sound flippant, but this is pivotal to Charlotte’s chances. It initially seemed a strange strategy for the well-spoken Southerner to pretend to be Welsh, reasoning that it’s among the UK’s most trustworthy accents. Even though her faux-Valleys tones have faded in and out, it’s still been an impressive feat to keep up the pretence for the past four weeks without arousing suspicion.

The accent has become a key part of Charlotte’s castle cover story: the down-to-earth Welsh girl in cutesy knitwear who wants money to fund IVF treatment. If her accent is rumbled, it could be the beginning of the end. Imagine how it would go at Round Table. Her paranoid fellow players would lose all trust in her. If she lied about that, what else could she be lying about?

However, if she can maintain it for two more episodes – perhaps reading that Learn Welsh book in the bedroom cutaways will help – the curveball ploy will prove a stroke of evil genius. Imagine her rivals’ reaction if she wins and her voice immediately changes. Fun fact: last year’s Traitor anti-hero, Paul Gorton, considered pretending to be Irish or Scouse but decided he couldn’t keep it up for long enough. Serious kudos to Charlotte if she can.

Francesca was deemed the “least relevant” of the party in last night’s challenge - Euan Cherry/BBC/Studio Lambert

5. Keep Frankie in play as long as possible

What the Faithfuls often fail to realise is that it’s not the strong who survive. It tends to be weaker players and less forceful characters that the Traitors keep in the game until the final. This series it’s become a Faithful refrain: “Why am I still here? Why haven’t I been murdered?” It’s because the Traitors think they will win against you.

Charlotte needs to consider this carefully and size up her five fellow semi-finalists. She already has plans in place for Freddie, framing him for Leanne’s attempted murder, and Alexander – not just another male but also a late arrival, which will count against him. Jake Brown was voted “leader of the pack” and is viewed as an effective Traitor-hunter. Secret soldier Leanne isn’t to be underestimated either. She might just have selectively dropped that shield intel for strategic reasons. Both Jake and Leanne would make for dangerous foes at the final Round Table.

That leaves interior designer Francesca as the ally she should keep by her side until the endgame. If it comes down to Charlotte vs Francesca, you wouldn’t fancy Frankie’s chances. She’s already been voted “least relevant” and has no track record for rooting out Traitors. Faithful Frankie could become this year’s equivalent of poor Mollie Pearce, who was coldly betrayed by Harry last year. Claudia Winkleman should keep a box of Kleenex Extra-Absorbent at hand to wipe away the inevitable tears.

The Traitors continues tonight on BBC One at 9pm