Five excessive-force lawsuits against city of Toledo proceed toward trial in 2025

A new report says Ontario needs to bolster its health care services, as the number of people living with major illnesses is set to rise dramatically. By 2040, data suggests 3.1 million people in the province will be living with major illnesses, many of them with two or more chronic conditions such as osteoarthritis, diabetes, and cancer. Katherine Ward has this story and more in Health Matters for Oct. 16, 2024.