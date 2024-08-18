Five Fort Worth shootings send multiple people to hospital overnight and Sunday morning

Fort Worth police responded to five reports of shootings overnight and Sunday morning, including a drive-by, a shooting during a fight and one in which investigators do not have a suspect, according to authorities.

Officers responded to the area of Miller Avenue and Hardeman Street around 1:47 a.m. Sunday to find one person had been shot. The victim was taken to a hospital and is in critical but stable condition, according to police.

The gang unit is investigating.

One person was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in the 2700 block of Northwest 18th Street around 1:56 a.m., according to police. The victim told investigators they were walking down the street when someone drove by and opened fire, then fled.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries; gun violence detectives are running the investigation, police said.

Another shooting at 1220 E. Shaw St. sent one person to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators believe the victim and suspect met there for a gun sale and the suspect began assaulting the victim with the weapon, ending with the shooting. Gun violence detectives are investigating that shooting.

Police have not yet released information on the other two shootings. One was around 10:50 a.m. at the Amelia Parc Apartments at 6100 E. Interstate 820, according to police.

In the other shooting, police were called to the 1800 block of Highland Avenue around 1:45 a.m. A caller told police someone had been shot, but a 911 call sheet did not include any other details.