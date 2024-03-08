Five Gazans Reportedly Killed in Aid Airdrop Malfunction

Mostafa Alkharouf/Getty Images

Five people were killed by a falling aid package when its parachute failed to deploy on Friday, Gazan health officials and an eyewitness told CBS News.

The Gazans struck were reportedly sheltering at the Al-Shati refugee camp on the northern coast of the Gaza Strip. Two boys were among the five killed, and 11 others were injured by the falling package, CBS News reported.

Social media video posted on Friday appeared to show one package plummeting faster than the others with what looks like a closed parachute. The Daily Beast has reached out to the U.S. Department of Defense for comment.

Emergency packages fell over Gaza on Friday as part of a coordinated effort by the U.S., Jordan, Egypt, Belgium, France, and the Netherlands to address the Gaza Strip’s dire aid crisis. Despite mounting pressure from the international community, Israel has refused to let aid into the besieged region as it attempts to snuff out Hamas militants.

Some experts say the region is perilously close to famine. U.N. officials have repeatedly warned that air drops and a U.S.-proposed temporary port to deliver aid by sea are insufficient to meet the needs of an estimated 2 million people.

“I cannot but repeat— air and sea is not a substitute for land, and nobody says otherwise,” Sigrid Kaag, the U.N.’s humanitarian and development coordinator for Gaza, said Friday when the U.S. announced its intent to deliver aid by sea.

