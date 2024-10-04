Pedestrians hit by car in targeted attack - police

Five people have been taken to hospital after a car hit pedestrians in what police called a "targeted attack".

Emergency teams were called to Livery Street, Birmingham, in the early hours and found five patients, including a male who was treated for multiple serious injuries.

He was taken to a major trauma centre while an onboard specialist trauma doctor continued care on the way, West Midlands Ambulance Service said.

Police have arrested a man and were actively searching for the driver and the car involved, the West Midlands force said.

It was believed, the force added, the group were "deliberately driven at".

Police said they were still searching for the driver and the car involved [BBC]

Officers attended the scene shortly after 03:00 BST following a report of disorder involving a group, and found the five people who had been injured.

A spokesman said: "One man was arrested on suspicion of affray and remains in custody at this time, while we are still actively searching for the driver and the car involved.

"We are treating this incident as a targeted attack and are stepping up our patrols in the area today for reassurance."

The ambulance service said the four other patients, all male, were treated for potentially serious injuries and taken to hospital after the collision at 03:13 BST.

Livery Street is close to the city centre, near Snow Hill station.

Police remain at the scene. Anyone who saw what happened, or has photos or video, is asked to contact the force.

Follow BBC Birmingham on BBC Sounds, Facebook, X and Instagram.

Related internet links