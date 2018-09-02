Five Hurt Amid Overcrowding Ahead of Celtic-Rangers Match: Police

Police Scotland said it was launching a review after five people were treated by first-aid practitioners at Celtic FC’s stadium in Parkhead, Glasgow, amid severe congestion in a tunnel minutes before the Celtic’s derby match with Glasgow Rangers.

One fan said it was the “closest thing to a crush” he had seen in 18 years of attending matches at the stadium. Others described the incident on Twitter as “dangerous” and “frightening.”

Images, such as these shared by Scott Brown, showed fans climbing up on a high fence to escape the crowds. Other footage showed people climbing over a wall.

A statement from Chief Superintendent Brian McInulty of Police Scotland said four people were treated at the scene and one person was taken to hospital after falling from a wall bordering Janefield Street.

“This was a dynamic situation, occurring ten minutes before the match started,” the statement said. " Officers and stewards reacted quickly upon realising there was an issue and put in place measures to relieve the congestion. This included putting in place cordons to prevent further entry at Janefield Street and opening up London Road to allow fans to access the stadium from the South."

Celtic FC released a statement saying it was aware of congestion issues but was pleased that stewards and police “were able to assist quickly.” The club said it would work with police to “investigate and review ths matter.” Credit: Scott Brown via Storyful