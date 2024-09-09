Five Inmates on the Run After Escape From Portuguese Prison

Portuguese authorities are searching for five inmates who escaped a prison near Alcoentre on Saturday, September 7, the country’s prison guard union said.

Local media reported that the inmates escaped at around 10 am local time on Saturday by using a ladder to climb over an external wall.

The inmates have been named as Fernando Ribeiro Ferreira, Fabio Fernandes Santos Loureiro, Shergili Farjiani, Rodolfo Jose Lohrmann, and Mark Cameron Roscaleer.

Ferreira and Loureiro are Portuguese, Farjiani is Georgian, Lohrmann is Argentinian, and Roscaleer is British, the Sindicato Nacional Do Corpo Da Guarda Prisional (SNCGP) said.

The inmates had not been recaptured by Monday. Credit: SNCGP via Storyful