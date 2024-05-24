‘When he was five, he inspired me to change’: How a teenage leukaemia victim became a saint

Catherine Pepinster
·6 min read
The stained glass window of Carlo Acutis's represents modern day sainthood within Catholicism
The stained glass window of Carlo Acutis's represents modern day sainthood within Catholicism - John Lawrence

If you step inside the Roman Catholic Church of St Aldhelm in Malmesbury, there’s a stained glass window of a type we’ve all seen countless times: it depicts a medieval bishop, crozier in hand, and a mitre on his head. But turn away from this image of St Aldhelm and you’ll spot a very different character in another stained glass window. This one is of a young teenage boy, with a modern watch on his wrist and a mobile phone attached to his rucksack. This is Carlo Acutis, the boy dubbed “God’s influencer” and the “Millennial saint”, a teenager who loved computers – and loved God even more.

The Malmesbury church was quick off the mark: they had the image of Carlo installed in 2022, two years after the Vatican had declared that the teenager was blessed – a step on the road to sainthood. “He spoke to young people”, says parish priest Father Thomas Kulandaisamy, “That’s why we chose him”.

Now the Catholic Church has declared that Carlo, who died in 2006 aged 15 of leukaemia, is indeed a saint. They have saluted his short life as evidence of holiness, highlighting his clear love of God, his kindness to others – as well as his dedication to spreading the word about religion through designing websites for his school and church. He became known for launching a website days before his death, in which he wanted to document every reported miracle linked to the Eucharist.

Carlo Acutis
In his lifetime, Carlo Acutis was entirely devoted to the messages of the Catholic Church - Alamy

But the key issue for Rome to accept someone as a saint is that they have to be linked to miracles – such as the sudden healing of a person close to death. Acutis was linked to the restored health of a man in Brazil when he was declared blessed. Now, the curing of a university student in Florence who suffered brain trauma has been confirmed as due to Acutis’s intercession, so he will be canonised by Pope Francis. 

Among those who will attend the canonisation ceremony will be his mother, Antonia Salzano, his father Andrea Acutis and their twins, Michele and Francesca. According to Salzano, the twins themselves were as remarkable a miracle.

“Carlo was my only child. I thought it was too late for me to be a mother again. Then four years after he died Carlo appeared to me in a dream. He said I would be a mother again. I was 44. But then I became pregnant and I had twins, a boy and a girl.”

Carlo had already changed his mother’s life when he was very small.

“When he was just three years old he wanted to visit churches to pray. I was very religious myself but when Carlo was five I had a crisis because my father died. Carlo inspired me to change.”

“In that way Carlo saved me. He helped me understand that in receiving Holy Communion we have the real presence of God, It is not just a symbol. This was the discovery of my life”.

“I could see always that there was something special about him, yet he was also an ordinary boy. He liked sports, having friends, he loved animals and then when he was six years old he first used a computer. From the age of nine he was studying computer programming and he knew he could use the internet for evangelising.”

People holding sign of Carlo Acutis
Acutis has been linked to two individuals who remarkably covered from health issues - Alamy

Back in St Aldhelm’s in Malmesbury, its parish priest and its congregation were never in any doubt that Acutis was a very special person.The idea for the window came about because the church’s one was plain glass, thus a suitable candidate was needed to fill it. It was Father Thomas who suggested Acutis, because he wanted someone depicted who would resonate with children and young people.

Father Thomas, who worked and studied in Rome for many years knew it is not easy to secure permission to depict  someone who is neither saint nor linked to the local community. However, convinced of Acutis’ message to young people and his connection with the United Kingdom (Acutis was born and baptised in London when his Italian parents were working in business here), he went ahead and applied. The Diocese of Clifton, which oversees Malmesbury, readily agreed, accepting how much Acutis’s story – a boy with a love of gaming and computers who created his own websites – would mean to younger people.

“I wanted them to hear about this young boy who had struggles and joys like them and that they could relate to”, says Father Thomas. Just how much Acutis resonated with young people was evident last year when his mother Antonia Salzano came to London to talk about her son’s life. Bishop Nicholas Hudson, of the Diocese of Westminster, who invited her, recalls how packed the churches were where she spoke. “There were hundreds and hundreds of them, some sitting on the floor of the churches,” he said. “He is of their era, there are photos of him, some film on YouTube, he looks just like them.”

Father Thomas with Carlo Acutis's stained glass window
Father Thomas: "I wanted them to hear about this young boy who had struggles and joys like them" - John Lawrence

But Bishop Hudson believes Acutis will still appeal as a saint as time goes by. “There is something timeless about his joy and also his courage. He was realistic about dying”.

In Malmesbury, children from the nearby Catholic school hear about Blessed Carlo but the rest of the congregation love him too, says Father Thomas.

“We have many parishioners who are praying that he will intercede for those who are sick,” he said. Stained glass artist Michael Vincent was commissioned to make the Carlo Acutis window using traditional techniques, starting with a full-sized drawing called a ‘cartoon’ that offered a blueprint of the window that could be used for glass cutting and lead lines.

Vincent’s Wiltshire business doesn’t just provide people with repairs to their double glazing and installing new windows. He also restores stained glass and creates new images, including one of twentieth century saint Maximilian Kolbe, who was killed by the Nazis in Poland during the Second World War. But this was the first time he had taken on a church commission of a person who had not yet been declared a saint.

“What I heard about Carlo Acutis was really inspiring,” he said. “I am not a Catholic but I think he speaks to all young people. A marvellous young boy.”

Back in his studio, he has kept his original cartoon of Acutis from which he designed the window. He also has an extra pane of glass with the words “Saint Carlo Acutis”. The window currently says on it Blessed Carlo Acutis, “but Father Thomas was so confident he would become a saint, that I made it”, he explains.

“When the canonisation takes place, I will take the blessed pane out and install the one confirming he is a saint”.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Donald Trump Tells Bronx Rally Of His Heroic Wardrobe Struggles

    "I'll explain it to you someday," the former president said.

  • Ex-Trump White House Attorney Has Withering 1-Liner On Judge's Classified Docs Claim

    Ty Cobb called out Aileen Cannon's suggestion about potential jurors in the former president's classified documents case.

  • Philanthropist who gave $30M to U Manitoba condemns 'hateful' valedictory speech, university for allowing it

    The philanthropist behind the University of Manitoba's largest-ever personal donation — $30 million — has denounced a speech made by a valedictorian for medicine grads and admonished the university for letting it happen. In a letter dated Monday, Ernest Rady says he was hurt and appalled by the remarks by valedictorian Gem Newman at the May 16 convocation for students from the Max Rady College of Medicine. The school was renamed in honour of Rady's father after the 2016 donation. "Newman's speec

  • Jewish passengers allege racial, religious bias led to removal from JetBlue flight

    An Orthodox rabbi has accused JetBlue Airways Corp. of discrimination for removing him from a flight after he asked to switch seats to avoid sitting next to a woman, which would violate his religious beliefs.

  • 'Road rage' driver who threatened female motorist told to take anger management course

    A driver who shouted and swore at a lone female motorist has avoided being sent to prison - but has been ordered to complete an anger management course as part of his sentence. Peter Abbott, 60, was convicted of using threatening abusive or insulting words or behaviour against Samantha Isaacs during the incident outside a Tesco petrol station in Bournemouth, Dorset, on 25 August last year. After the trial at Poole Magistrates' Court, the judge sentenced him to a 12-week prison sentence suspended for 18 months and disqualified him from driving for 18 months.

  • Families of Israeli hostages release video of female soldiers being captured by Hamas

    JERUSALEM (AP) — A group representing the families of hostages held in Gaza has released new video footage showing Hamas’ capture of five female Israeli soldiers near the Gaza border on Oct. 7. The video shows several of the young soldiers bloody and wounded. In one scene, a militant tells one of the terrified women she is beautiful. The footage was taken by Hamas militants who stormed the Nahal Oz military base, part of the militant group’s wider assault on southern Israel that killed roughly 1

  • 'Looking over our shoulders': A killing looms large in a little B.C. town

    LUMBY, B.C. — Something has shifted in the pretty little village of Lumby, B.C. It's subtle, say residents of the community of 2,000 people, nestled in the hills of the North Okanagan in B.C.'s Interior. Few people now gather outside coffee shops on the main street along Highway 6. Posters on the school doors require visitors to check in or call the office to be let in. Heart-shaped stickers saying "Justice for Tatjana" are plastered on storefronts and car windows. It used to be the sort of plac

  • Footage Shows Scottie Scheffler’s Car Merely Crawling Through Crash Scene

    Louisville policeLouisville police released two video clips on Thursday of golfer Scottie Scheffler’s arrest, showing his car crawling slowly through a crash scene before a cop chased after him, whacked his windshield, and hauled him out of the driver’s seat to handcuff him.Scheffler was arrested as he was on his way to the PGA Championships at about 6 a.m. last Friday. He was accused of injuring a cop who was directing traffic at the scene of the fatal crash, and was charged with felony second-

  • Nunavut family wants apology after 7-year-old boy kicked off Canadian North flight

    A Clyde River, Nunavut, woman wants answers and an apology after her seven-year-old grandson, who has a disability, was kicked off a Canadian North flight on Monday last week. Regilee Palituq's grandson Josiah, who she says uses a wheelchair and only speaks a few words, was travelling from Iqaluit to Ottawa for a series of medical appointments.The boy was traveling with his parents, brother and sister. Palituq was not on the plane, but shared the story as it was told to her by her daughter.Palit

  • Man accused of stomping on gosling facing animal cruelty charge

    A 68-year-old Ottawa man has been charged after allegedly stomping on a newly hatched gosling outside a strip mall in Kanata earlier this week.Ottawa police said they responded to an animal cruelty call near Hazeldean Mall around 9:20 a.m. Wednesday, the morning following the incident"It appears that Canada Geese laid eggs in this area, and on May 21st, a suspect stomped on one of the hatched babies," police said on the social media platform X.On Friday, police said the man has been charged with

  • Hackers release corporate data stolen from London Drugs, company says

    RICHMOND, B.C. — Retailer London Drugs says cybercriminals who stole files from its corporate head office last month have released some of the data after it refused to pay a ransom.

  • Kathryn Dennis Cries, Says She Doesn’t ‘Deserve to Be Here’ in Dashcam Footage from DUI Arrest

    The 'Southern Charm' alum was arrested on May 20 on suspicion of driving with alcohol that had been opened

  • Slovak Shooter Said He Attacked Premier Over His Ukraine Stance

    (Bloomberg) -- The assailant charged with shooting Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said he acted out of frustration with the government’s policies, above all the premier’s decision to halt military support for Ukraine, a court document said. Most Read from BloombergSingapore Air Changes Seatbelt Rules After Fatal TurbulenceSpaceX Weighs Plan to Sell Shares at $200 Billion ValuationThe Rise and Fall of Simon Sadler's Segantii, One of Asia's Most Successful Hedge FundsChina’s $538 Billion Deposi

  • No jail time for man who assaulted teenager outside Mary Brown's

    A judge has given John Canning a suspended sentence with a year's probation for assault following an altercation with three young women outside a Mary's Diner restaurant in St. John's in 2022. (Peter Cowan/CBC)A St. John's man who pleaded guilty to slapping a teenage girl outside a fast food restaurant will not serve jail time.John Canning was charged with assault after getting into a fight with three Mary Brown's workers outside the Mary's Diner restaurant on Torbay Road in May 2022.He pleaded

  • Trial to continue for Calgary teacher accused of sex exploitation after Jordan application denied

    A Calgary teacher accused of having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student will see his trial resume in July after a judge denied the defence application to stay the charges. Jason Selby, a former teacher at Western Canada High School, was charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation.On Wednesday, after Justice Sean Dunnigan's decision to dismiss the defence's Jordan application, prosecutor Pam McCluskey stayed the sexual assault charge.A Jordan application is named after a Supr

  • Top Russian military officials are being arrested. Why is it happening?

    It began last month with the arrest of a Russian deputy defense minister. Then the head of the ministry’s personnel directorate was hauled into court. This week, two more senior military officials were detained. All face charges of corruption, which they have denied.

  • The bodies of two Kansas women who disappeared in Oklahoma were found in a buried freezer

    The bodies of two Kansas women who disappeared in Oklahoma were found in a buried freezer, according to recently unsealed court documents.

  • Ottawa police charge 74-year-old woman after woman's hijab removed at Israel protest

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa police hate-crime unit has charged an unnamed older woman with assault, harassment by threatening conduct and mischief after a woman's hijab was pulled off at a recent protest.

  • UPS Driver Shot 14 Times By Childhood Friend and Coworker, District Attorney Says

    Rhean Jalipa Fontanoza has been charged with special circumstance murder and is eligible for the death penalty if convicted

  • Calif. Man Opens Package in Mail and Finds Live Rattlesnake — And His Family in Fla. Got Similar Parcel

    A truck driver picked up a package from a Southern California post office and discovered that it contained a live snake — and now says he's trying to find out if he has 'any enemies'