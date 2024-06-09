Five Just Stop Oil protestors sentenced after invading Les Miserables stage in West End

Five Just Stop Oil activists have been sentenced for aggravated trespass after disrupting a Les Misérables performance at London’s Sondheim Theatre.

The protesters jumped on stage during the October 4 musical, prompting ushers to lead the cast off stage as the audience booed.

Just Stop Oil members locked themselves to the set, causing the show to be cancelled and the theatre to be evacuated.

In a statement, William Village, chief executive of Delfont Mackintosh Theatres, announced that the audience would receive refunds.

He said: “Following our safety protocols, the audience were asked to leave the auditorium and the Met Police attended. Regrettably, there was insufficient time to enable us to complete the rest of the performance.

“Whilst we recognise the importance of free expression, we must also respect our audience’s right to enjoy the event for which they have paid.”

Just Stop Oil of activists disrupting a performance of Les Miserables at the Sondheim Theatre in London’s West End (PA Media)

The five were found guilty of aggravated trespass at Westminster Magistrates in April and sentenced on Friday.

Hannah Taylor, 23, was given a community order for 12 months and a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement, ordered to pay £279 in costs and a £114 victim surcharge.

Hanan Ameur, 22 was given a 12 month community order, 15-days rehabilitation activity requirement, 80 hours unpaid work, £279 costs and £114 victim surcharge.

Poppy Bliss, 19, was given a 12 month community order, 10-days rehabilitation activity requirement, 80-hours unpaid work, £279 cost and £114 victim surcharge.

Two others were also found guilty of criminal damage.

Lydia Gribbin, 28, was given a community order 12 months, 10-days rehabilitation activity requirement, 100 hours unpaid work, £279 costs and £114 victim surcharge.

Noah Crane, 18, was given a community order for 12 months, 130 hours unpaid work, £279 costs and a £114 victim surcharge.

Detective superintendent Sian Thomas, investigating, said: “The people in the audience on that evening had spent their hard-earned money and were entitled to enjoy an evening out before the disruptive actions of these people ruined it.

“We have been clear time and again that while we will always respect peaceful protest, when there is clear criminality – as is the case here – then we will make arrests and seek to prosecute those responsible.”