Five KC Chiefs selected to the NFL Pro Bowl roster, but some omissions are notable

Five Chiefs were selected to the Pro Bowl Games, which won’t include a game for the first time this year.

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Creed Humphrey, Joe Thuney and Chris Jones were named to the AFC team. Kelce, Humphrey and Jones were named starters.

Notable by their omissions were cornerback L’Jarius Sneed and kicker Harrison Butker, who are having outstanding seasons.

The rosters were selected by a combination of voting by fans, players and coaches, with each counting one-third. In the fan voting, Kelce and Humphrey led their position groups.

According to Pro Football Focus, Sneed has played the most coverage snaps (570) without allowing a touchdown, and often is assigned to the opponent’s leading wide receiver.

Butker has made 31 of 33 field goals, all 37 extra points and is coming off a game in which he personally outscored the Cincinnati Bengals by making six field goals and an extra point.

The Chiefs are one of eight teams that are sending at least five players to the festivities in Orlando, where a flag football game will be played on Feb. 4, along with a skills competition during the week. The San Francisco 49ers had a league-high nine players named. The seven Baltimore Ravens were the most by an AFC team.

Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa was named the AFC’s starting quarterback with Mahomes and the Ravens’ Lamar Jackson rounding out the position.

Brock Purdy of the 49ers was named the NFC’s starting quarterback.

Mahomes has been a Pro Bowl selection in all six of his seasons as a starter. This is Kelce’s ninth selection, the fifth for Jones and the second each for Thuney and Humphrey.

The Chiefs visit the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday in the final week of the regular season. With the Chiefs assured the No. 3 seed in the AFC playoffs, Andy Reid said Mahomes won’t start, and it’s likely other regulars will sit out this game.