Five killed in night of fireworks chaos in Germany

Five people in Germany died from fireworks accidents last night as the country ushered in the new year with its traditional pyrotechnic celebrations.

Among the fatalities, a 24-year-old man near Paderborn in North Rhine-Westphalia was killed by a homemade firework that detonated prematurely.

Police believe he had constructed the pyrotechnic rocket himself, highlighting ongoing concerns about the extreme dangers of unregulated or improvised fireworks.

The deaths come in the wake of a desperate plea by both German police and the medical community for politicians to outlaw Germany’s tradition whereby private individuals across the country randomly setting off fireworks in in the middle of German streets in everything from city centres and to quiet suburban streets across the country.

“If politicians continue to do nothing, they will contribute to thousands of people being injured by New Year’s Eve fireworks every year, and doctors, rescue workers and law enforcement officers being threatened with firecrackers or physically attacked,” said Klaus Reinhardt, president of the German Medical Association.

Germany’s tradition of individuals randomly setting off fireworks in in the middle of the street has seen calls for bans on private use of fireworks - Avalon /Marc John

He demanded stricter regulation or bans on private fireworks, supported by the police union, which has also advocated for a nationwide prohibition.

“Nobody wants to deprive people of the opportunity to celebrate New Year’s Eve in a boisterous manner,” he said, proposing alternatives such as centrally organised fireworks or drone and laser shows.

He warned, however, that the negligent and alcohol-fuelled use of firecrackers and rockets leads to severe injuries and overcrowded hospital emergency rooms.

“Eye and ear injuries are particularly common on New Year’s Eve. What is particularly alarming is that many children and young people become victims,” he said.

The aftermath of another New Year’s Eve that saw many fireworks set off by individuals across Germany - AFP/Tobaias Schwarz

Meanwhile, Simone Borris, the mayor of Magdeburg, the city that recently suffered the Christmas market terror attack, had called on citizens to abstain from setting off fireworks this year. “There is no reason to celebrate in the state capital and therefore no reason for New Year’s Eve fireworks,” she said.

Despite growing calls for regulation, the tradition remains deeply ingrained in German culture. However, the mounting annual toll of injuries and deaths has reignited public debates about the need for stricter controls.

Even before New Year’s Eve, rescue workers in Berlin were shot at with fireworks, and during the night, police arrested over than 50 people relating to illegal use of fireworks, and several blank-firing guns and pyrotechnics were seized.

Iris Spranger, the interior senator, had announced that: “Anyone who attacks emergency services or commits crimes on New Year’s Eve will, in all likelihood, spend the New Year in police custody.”