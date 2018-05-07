Five ‘League of Legends’ Patch 8.10 Changes You Need to Know

League of Legends Patch 8.10 continues the midseason changes, attempting to revitalize some of the most stagnant parts of the meta. Current changes on the PBE will be split among patches 8.10 and 8.11, allowing players to get used to the tweaks before introducing more into the ecosystem. Updates to marksmen, AD item changes and the new Hail of Blades Keystone will be coming in 8.11 according to Lead Gameplay Designer Meddler.

Here are the five things you need to know about that are coming in patch 8.10:

Azir and Ryze Reworks- Two of League’s most difficult-to-balance casters will get another rework. The king of the sands will deal more damage with his ultimate and have more attack speed to inflict DPS with his soldiers. To compensate, he’s losing some base health and his soldiers deal less damage with each hit. Ryze, the lovable blue scamp, now has most of his combo damage placed in his Q. His W no longer costs mana, but won’t root unless the enemy has the Flux debuff attached from his E. It’s an attempt to turn him from a mindless AP spellbot with wave clear into a mage who has to think about their choices. I have no idea if this fix is enough to turn them into mainstream successes; we’ll have to wait until the pros get their hands on these changes.

azir

Riot Games

Runic Echoes- In Patch 8.10, Riot Games wants to change the impact the jungle has on the game. Some of the Enchantments available to jungle items are pretty bad, so buffs are on their way. Runic Echoes, the only item useful to AP junglers, will receive a new passive that acts like Luden’s Echo. After reaching 100 stacks by walking or using abilities, your next attack will deal bonus damage to up to four targets. If you hit a large monster with this passive, you’ll deal 250 percent damage and restore 25 percent of your missing mana. Fiddlesticks is starting to look pretty good.

Rift Scuttler- The little crab that could is getting a major overhaul to make it have a bit more impact on the game. A crustacean will now spawn on each side of the map at the start of the game, allowing each jungler a chance at claiming some vision in the river. When it dies, the crab will randomly spawn on only one side of the map, forcing junglers to actually think about their pathing and adjust on the fly. Scuttler will now grant more experience and gold as the game goes on and will respawn 15 seconds earlier. It’s an attempt to make the crab an actual objective, rather than something your team takes when rotating to the Dragon or Baron pit.

Minion Dematerializer- My favorite mastery is getting a minor rework. Instead of making lane minions easier to kill, the Dematerializer will grant you bonus stats depending on what type of minion you destroy. Melee minions grant one armor and two movement speed, caster minions give one magic resist and an adaptive 1.2 attack damage or two ability power. Siege minions give eight health and two percent bonus damage to structures and epic monsters. It’s more than a gimmick for bad laners to use when last hitting proves too difficult.

Warding Totems- Vision is key to victory, so Riot Games is giving you more of it. Totems now last 90 to 180 seconds (depending on game length), but have a cooldown of 240 to 120 seconds.

