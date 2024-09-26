Five men arrested over £1.2m cannabis factory in West Lothian

Five men have been arrested after cannabis plants worth £1.2m were seized by police in West Lothian.

Police Scotland said a large cannabis factory was found in a unit in Polbeth Industrial Estate at about 10:20 on Wednesday.

The men, aged 36, 29, 26, 22 and 20, were arrested and charged in connection with drugs offences.

They are due to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court later.

Police Constable Michael Fairbanks said: “We will use all resources at our disposal to disrupt the drugs trade in Scotland.

“This significant recovery underlines our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy."