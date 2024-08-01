Five non-foodie pop-ups in London this August

From the best in art to a rave in a forest, this is London’s finest cultural happenings in August (Via Saatchi Gallery with permission of artist )

While a lot of Londoners leave the city during August, there’s plenty to keep those less intrepid occupied.

Masses of restaurant pop-ups and collabs experiment during the summer months, but here we’re looking at the very best of what else is on. Here’s everything non-foodie related to sink your teeth into this August.

All Rendered Truth at the Camden Arts Centre

(Press Handout)

American-born Lonnie Holly has a show at the Camden Arts Centre this month, with a collection of never-before-seen new works created over the past few years from a remote Spoleto studio in Italy. The septuagenarian played a live show in London in July, celebrating the opening — a nod to how creative and multi-disciplinary Holly is. With this show deeply rooted and intensely personal, this one is not to miss.

Until September 15, Arkwright Road, NW3 6DG, camdenartcentre.org

Painting, Smoking, Eating at Saatchi Gallery

Whilst the name of this show might sound more like the last Going Out team social, it is in fact a free little exhibition on at the Saatchi gallery — in partnership with BEERS near Barbican — celebrating paintings about paintings and, really, the joie de vivre of life. The breadth and range of artists featured is a joy, and with artists so rarely creating works about their own craft, there’s a level of intimacy afforded here that’s often overlooked in other exhibitions.

Until September 20, Duke of York's HQ, King's Road, SW3 4RY, saatchigallery.com

Grayson Perry: The Vanity of Small Differences at the Pitzhanger

Grayson Perry’s six large-scale tapestries are, for the first time, on show at the very west London gallery displaying the Rake’s Progress, the Hogarth series which inspired their original creation. This symmetry of social commentary feels fitting, and the works, while not new, are a wonder to view. The tapestries are large in format and detailed in design, rewarding viewers who spend the most time decoding the myriad stories and viewpoints soaked within.

Until December 8, Pitzhanger Manor & Gallery, Ealing Green, W5 5EQ, pitzhanger.org.uk

Hospitality in the Woods, Beckenham

(HITW Via Facebook)

Located in Beckenham, this summer day festival line-up looks a treat. Pendulum and Flux Pavilion are the two big hitters on a stage dubbed “Rampage”, while High Contrast, Metric and Fred V all feature in the main Hospitality stage. Lots of drum and bass, lots of sun, and a lot of music: a summery recipe for a great day out.

August 17, Beckenham BR3 1SY, hospitalityinthewoods.com

Queens Park Book Festival

Coming to Queens Park to round off August is this well-loved, highbrow book festival. The Saturday line-up features Jay Rayner, Adam Low discussing Alan Bennet, and actor Jason Isaacs in conversation with Kate Weinberg, exploring her autobiographical best-seller “What I learned in bed”. A comedy night closes the day, with Cally Beaton and Esther Manito, before Sunday, which features Michael Palin and BBC journalist and presenter Mishal Husain for a weekend steeped in culture.

August 31 and September 1, Queens Park, NW6 6SG, queensparkbookfestival.co.uk