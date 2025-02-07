Five-year-old’s death after mirror fell on him was an accident – inquest

The death of a five-year-old boy after a large mirror, which had not been securely installed, fell on to him in a department store, was an accident, an inquest jury has concluded.

Freddie Farrow died after the “very large mirror” fell on to him in the Fenwick department store in Colchester on July 27 2021.

He was first taken to Colchester hospital and then transferred to Addenbrooke’s in Cambridge, where he died on August 2 2021, having sustained a traumatic brain injury.

Delivering a conclusion of accident, the jury forewoman told the court: “Freddie Farrow was in a department store when a very large mirror toppled over and fell on him, causing unsurvivable brain injuries.

“The mirror had been designed to be attached to a column and stand on the ground.

“The incident mirror had not been securely installed and was suspended from the ground.

“Its unsafe state had not been recognised prior to incident.”

The five-day inquest at Essex Coroners Court in Colchester heard evidence from Essex Police, construction firm Sir Robert McAlpine, shopfitters Dula, Colchester Council and the Health and Safety Executive.

Freddie’s mother, Natasha Ingham, who attended the hearing with other family members, described her son as “cheeky and funny and clever”.

Reading a pen portrait earlier in the inquest, she said: “He was always smiling, which was like a ray of sunshine.”

The mirror, which was 2.6 metres high (8ft 6in) and weighed between 60kg and 80kg (132lb-176lb), toppled on to Freddie, and had been “unsecured”, the inquest previously heard.

Freddie appeared to use very little force when he touched the mirror and it fell on him, a detective told jurors.

Essex Police said CCTV footage showed the boy appearing to touch a large mirror while looking at his own reflection.

Temporary Detective Chief Inspector Michael Pannell read a report by his colleague, Detective Inspector Fred Tomkins, to the court on Monday.

He said there was a metal bracket on the wall and a metal bracket on the mirror, and a wooden part of the bracket was in pieces.

Mr Tomkins’ report read: “It was my view that this part of the bracket between the two metal brackets had effectively come apart, leaving it freestanding and leaning against the wall.”

The officer said the incident was captured on CCTV, in which Freddie was seen to enter the lingerie section of the store with his mother and her friend.

“Freddie appears to touch the mirror, looking at his own reflection,” Mr Pannell said.

Concluding the inquest, Essex senior coroner Lincoln Brookes told the family: “I am sure it (the inquest) has been a huge burden in different ways.

“I imagine it may have reopened wounds that perhaps you thought you had got over and I apologise that we have done that.

“It is never going to answer all the questions, but I hope it has allowed some further understanding into some of the issues.”

Freddie’s family were tearful in the court when Mr Brookes offered his condolences and asked the court to stand in silence for a few seconds to remember him.