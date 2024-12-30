Five people charged in connection with Liam Payne’s death

Five people have been charged in Argentina in connection with the death of One Direction musician Liam Payne.

The singer died aged 31 in October after falling from the third-floor balcony of the Casa Sur Hotel in Buenos Aires.

The hotel’s manager, a receptionist and a friend of Payne have been charged with manslaughter, Argentina’s National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor’s Office said on Monday, in a statement which referred to the defendants only by their initials.

They are reported to be hotel manager Gilda Martin, receptionist Esteban Grassi and Payne’s friend Roger Nores.

Two others, hotel employee Ezequiel Pereyra and waiter Braian Paiz, have been charged with supplying cocaine.

Prosecutors launched an investigation shortly after Payne’s death on October 16.

Nores has been “held criminally responsible” for Payne’s death by prosecutors, who alleged he failed in his duty of care responsibilities to Payne.

The prosecutors claim he “abandoned” Payne, “knowing that he was incapable of caring for himself, knowing that the accused suffered from multiple previous addictions – to alcohol and cocaine – and having full knowledge of the state of intoxication, vulnerability and helplessness in which he found himself”.

The head of the National Criminal and Correctional Court No 34, judge Laura Bruniard, said Nores “is responsible for the crime of negligent homicide as the perpetrator given that he had assumed a position of guarantor in front of the family of the deceased”.

It is claimed there is footage showing US citizen Nores was in the hotel around 50 minutes before Payne’s death, and the judge said he “should have consulted a doctor” and “should have done this without relying on what the hotel employees could do”.

Prosecutors also claim Martin and Grassi saw Payne under the influence in the lobby, but did not provide medical help.

Judge Bruniard said that on the day of Payne’s death he “was unable to care for himself” and footage shows he was unconscious and being dragged “by three people”.

“The way he was being handled shows a state of vulnerability,” the judge said, adding that Payne being taken to his room was a “risk to his life”.

Cheryl Tweedy and Liam Payne (Ian West/PA)

“Payne’s consciousness was altered and there was a balcony in the room,” she added.

“The proper thing to do was to leave him in a safe place and with company until a doctor arrived.”

She added that she does not think Martin and Grassi acted “maliciously”, but were “imprudent in allowing him to be taken to the room and taking him there respectively”.

Concluding, the judge said Nores, Martin and Grassi “contributed, although not in a planned manner, to creating a risk that resulted in Payne’s death, whether by action or omission”.

Pereyra is accused of supplying cocaine to Payne in the early hours of October 15 and 16.

Paiz is allegedly to have supplied cocaine on two occasions on October 14, with one transaction claimed to have happened at the defendant’s home in Buenos Aires.

He allegedly told prosecutors this was not in exchange for money, and he wanted to “spend time” with Payne.

However, prosecutors claim cocaine was supplied “for money”, based on footage in the hotel, witness statements and messages.

In early November, three people were charged with “abandonment of a person followed by death” and supply and facilitation of drugs in connection with Payne’s death, but the prosecutors did not name the defendants.

The singer died of multiple traumas and “internal and external haemorrhage”, a post-mortem examination report said.

According to prosecutors, “self-harm” was ruled out and no injuries were observed that would suggest the intervention of third parties.

It was concluded that Payne was “not fully conscious or was experiencing a state of noticeable decrease or loss of consciousness at the time of the fall”.

Police found substances in his hotel room, and destroyed objects and furniture, prosecutors said.

Staff at the hotel made two calls to emergency services, and audio disclosed they had asked for assistance for a guest who was “intoxicated by drugs and alcohol”.

Zayn Malik at the funeral service for One Direction singer Liam Payne (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Payne’s funeral in November in Buckinghamshire was attended by Cheryl Tweedy, the mother of his son Bear, and fellow One Direction stars Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson, along with his family and friends.

Fans around the world mourned the late Wolverhampton-born singer, and Rita Ora paid a tearful tribute to him at the 2024 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) in Manchester.

After his band went on hiatus he launched a successful solo career, releasing his debut solo album LP1 in December 2019, which included the songs Polaroid and Strip That Down featuring Quavo, and the track For You with Ora.