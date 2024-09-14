Five people found dead in eastern Romania as rainstorms leave scores stranded

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Five people in eastern Romania have been found dead after torrential rainstorms left scores of people stranded in flooded areas, emergency authorities said Saturday

Rescue services scrambled to save 95 people in the hard-hit eastern counties of Galati and Vaslui. The bodies of three elderly women and two men were found in the localities of Pechea, Draguseni, Costache Negri, and Corod, the Department for Emergency Situations said.

Authorities later added that it was determined one of the victims had been dead for two days and “did not die due to the effects of the weather” but from other causes.

Emergency authorities released video footage that showed a team of rescuers evacuating an elderly man on a small lifeboat before carrying him to safety.

A Black Hawk helicopter was deployed to Galati to help with the search and rescue missions.

The storms battered 19 localities in eight counties in Romania, with strong winds downing dozens of trees that damaged cars and blocked roads and traffic. Authorities sent text message alerts to residents to warn them of adverse weather as emergency services rushed to remove floodwaters from homes. Some roads have also been closed.

Romania’s environment minister Mircea Fechet told The Associated Press Saturday that, in some of the badly flooded areas, more than 160 liters of rain fell per square meter which he said is a rare occurrence. “What we are trying to do right now is save as many lives as possible,” the minister, who was on his way to Galati to assess the situation, added.

Romania’s Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu canceled planned engagements Saturday to travel to Galati county to assess the fallout. “The Prime Minister will discuss with the local authorities the urgent intervention and support measures for the population and communities severely affected by the floods,” his office said.

The stormy weather comes as several central European nations anticipate severe flooding forecast to hit the Czech Republic, Poland, Austria, Germany, Slovakia, and Hungary over the weekend.

In the Czech Republic, river waters reached dangerous levels in dozens of areas across the country on Saturday morning, flooding houses and roads in several towns and villages. Heavy rain and high winds left more than 63,000 households without power, the Czech power company CEZ said.

A hospital in Czech's second-largest city of Brno was evacuated as well as dozens of citizens everywhere. A dozen rail lines were closed after being affected by fallen trees or flood waters.

Heavy rain also hit Moldova on Saturday, where emergency workers pumped floodwater from dozens of peoples’ homes in several localities, authorities said.

Meteorologists say a low-pressure system from northern Italy was predicted to dump much rainfall in most parts of the Czech Republic, including the capital and border regions with Austria and Germany in the south, and Poland in the north.

“We have to be ready for worst-case scenarios,” Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said after the government’s central crisis committee met. “A tough weekend is ahead of us.”

In Poland, Prime Minister Donald Tusk also traveled on Friday to the southwestern Polish city of Wrocław where floods are forecast. Authorities appealed to residents to stock up on food and to prepare for power outages by charging power banks.

The weather change arrived following a hot start to September in the region, including in Romania. Scientists have documented Earth’s hottest summer, breaking a record set just one year ago.

A hotter atmosphere, driven by human-caused climate change, can lead to more intense rainfall.

Stephen McGrath reported from Sighisoara.

Stephen Mcgrath And Andreea Alexandru, The Associated Press