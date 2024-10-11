Five people injured in carnival ride ramp collapse at Eastern Kentucky festival

Five people were injured at a carnival at a Prestonsburg festival, officials said Thursday.

In a Facebook post, Prestonsburg Fire Department said on Wednesday night, a small ramp that riders walk up to get on a carnival ride collapsed with people standing on it.

“We transported 5 patients to the ER with minor injuries. We are very grateful that there were no major injuries,” fire officials said.

Prestonsburg Mayor Rick Hughes said in a Facebook post that fire, emergency officials and police had a fast response and the hospital staff “did a great job taking care” of the patients.

.Hughes indicated that children who he described as school students were among the patients.