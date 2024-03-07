Five people sentenced in the Taos compound case

Reuters

Heads turned as the masked men with clubs walked down a Rafah street, part of a vigilante public security group set up by armed factions in Gaza after the civil police force went underground saying it was targeted by Israeli strikes. A group of nine of the men, their head bands reading "People's Protection Committees" bound around ski masks or hoods, strode through a market place this week after first appearing around Rafah late last month. The group was formed by the Hamas-run Interior Ministry, along with other political factions that had a street presence in Gaza, and was tasked with ensuring public order and stopping price hikes by market profiteers, he said.