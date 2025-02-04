Five people shot at adult education centre in Sweden

Five people have been shot at an adult education centre in Sweden, according to police.

A major police operation is currently under way at the school, called Campus Risbergska, in the town of Orebro, around 200km (125 miles) west of the capital Stockholm.

Police said "the danger is not over" and urged the public to stay away from the school.

The perpetrator died after shooting himself, according to Swedish news programme TV4 Nyheterna and news agency TT. Police have not issued a confirmation.

The school is for students over the age of 20, according to its website. It offers primary and upper secondary school courses, as well as Swedish classes for immigrants, vocational training and programmes for people with intellectual disabilities.

Students are taking shelter in nearby buildings and other parts of the adult education centre have been evacuated.

The extent of the victims' injuries was not clear.

Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet reported one person trapped in the school saying "we have heard several shots outside".

The newspaper also quoted a person who had received a text from a teacher at the school saying "there was a shooting with automatic weapons".

It said local emergency and intensive care departments are being made ready for casualties.

Swedish newspaper Dagens Nyheter said police officers had been shot at. Police said no officers had been shot.

"The reports of violence in Orebro are very serious. The police are on site and the operation is in full swing," Justice Minister Gunnar Strommer told news agency TT. "The government is in close contact with the police, and is closely following developments."

