Five school-related threats in five days in Oakland County: Sheriff Bouchard

Associated Press

Three men in South Africa are accused of killing two women and feeding their bodies to pigs on their farm in a case that has outraged the public. The men appeared in court Tuesday in the northern province of Limpopo. It is alleged that in August, a truck belong to a dairy company dumped potentially expired goods at Olivier's farm, prompting the women, Locadia Ndlovu and Maria Makgatho, to trespass and try to collect the products.